Quttainah Specialty Hospital, in collaboration with the Emirates Plastic Surgery Society, is proud to host the UAE’s first-ever live breast implant surgery course, featuring one of the world’s leading references in the field of Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery, Prof. Dr. Moustapha Hamdi. This prestigious two-day event, scheduled for the 27th and 28th of September, will focus on advanced techniques in breast augmentation and lifting, utilizing innovative methods such as B-Lite implants by Polytech

The Aesthetic Implant Live Breast Surgery Course is designed to provide plastic surgeons with first-hand experience from a global leader in the field, Prof. Hamdi, who is also the inventor of the technique being showcased. Prof. Hamdi is the Professor and Chairman of the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Department at Brussels University Hospital in Belgium and has established himself as a reference figure in plastic surgery worldwide.

Prof. Hamdi shared his vision for the course, stating:

"This course marks a significant milestone in cosmetic surgery in the UAE. By introducing advanced techniques and innovations, we aim to improve both the aesthetic outcomes and the long-term well-being of patients, ensuring the best possible results with less burden on the body."

The course will be held at Quttainah Specialty Hospital, founded by Dr. Adel Quttainah, who also established Quttainah Medical Centers in Kuwait and Qatar. Dr. Quttainah has more than 20 years of experience in the field of cosmetic and reconstructive surgery.

Dr. Quttainah emphasized the educational significance of this event:

"We are committed to bringing the latest advancements in cosmetic surgery to Dubai by collaborating with global leaders in the field like Prof. Hamdi. This course provides an invaluable opportunity for surgeons to learn cutting-edge techniques that will enhance the level of care we offer to patients in the region."

The B-Lite implants being featured during the course represent a true innovation in the aesthetic world, specifically designed to reduce the long-term impact of implant weight and pressure on breast tissue. These implants are engineered to provide a more natural look and feel while being 30% lighter than traditional implants, offering more predictable long-term outcomes without compromising on aesthetic goals.

Prof. Zuhair Fardan, President of the Emirates Plastic Surgery Society, highlighted the course’s importance:

"This course is essential for advancing cosmetic surgery in the UAE, allowing us to stay at the forefront of innovation while offering our patients the highest standards of care and safety."

This two-day event will include live demonstrations of breast augmentation and lifting procedures, using state-of-the-art techniques and technologies. The event aims to equip participants with the knowledge and skills needed to elevate their practices to the next level.

About the Emirates Plastic Surgery Society:

A leading non-profit medical society established in 1993, the Emirates Plastic Surgery Society operates under the Emirates Medical Association. It is one of the fastest-growing societies of plastic surgeons in the region, promoting high-quality procedures backed by ethical practices, training, and research.

About Quttainah Specialty Hospital:

Quttainah Specialty Hospital is a premier healthcare institution specializing in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, offering advanced treatments and personalized care. Founded by Dr. Adel Quttainah, the hospital is recognized for its state-of-the-art facilities and expertise in aesthetic medicine. In addition to its flagship location in Dubai, Dr. Quttainah has established Quttainah Medical Centers in Kuwait and Qatar, further extending his commitment to surgical excellence and patient safety across the region.