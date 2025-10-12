Sharjah: The third edition of the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition at Expo Centre Sharjah is witnessing a remarkable turnout of visitors eager to leverage exclusive promotions and discounts of up to 50 percent on a curated selection of signature fragrances, underscoring the exhibition’s growing success.

This year’s edition features over 150 exhibitors representing 500 brands, enriching visitors’ choices with a wide selection of Emirati, Gulf, and international perfumes. It also showcases premium varieties of oud, incense, essential oils, heritage-inspired fragrances, gift sets, and limited-edition collections.

In response to the strong public turnout, the exhibition has extended operating hours to 11:30 p.m. daily, enhancing accessibility and maximizing commercial engagement. The extended hours, coupled with compelling offers, sustain steady purchasing momentum throughout the day. Efficient logistics, well-coordinated management, and customer-centric services ensure comfortable shopping experience for all visitors, catering to diverse tastes and budgets.

Sultan Shattaf, Commercial Director of Expo Centre Sharjah, said that extending the exhibition’s operating hours aligns with rising visitor interaction and demand. He added that the strong turnout at the third edition reflects exhibitors’ and visitors’ confidence in Expo Centre Sharjah’s capability to deliver value-driven events that stimulate trade and foster sectoral growth.

He noted that exhibition provides an ideal platform for business networking and advancing national perfume and heritage industries, thereby driving innovation-led diversification, and reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a competitive hub for regional and international exhibitions.

The exhibition features an extensive selection of Emirati, regional, and international perfume brands, along with premium varieties of oud, incense, and aromatic oils. A key highlight is the Emiratis for Oud and Perfumes Platform, which provides Emirati entrepreneurs with a premier venue to showcase their innovations and expand their market outreach.

Major perfume and oud companies across the Gulf are actively competing through high-value offers and heritage-driven branding, providing visitors with exclusive discounts of up to 50 percent and reinforcing the exhibition’s position as a leading marketplace for the fragrance industry.

Raees Al Oud is participating with an elegant collection of premium natural oud and incense, offering a special 40% discount on its products. Its pavilion has become a key destination for enthusiasts of authentic oriental fragrances, reflecting the excellence of Emirati brands in crafting blends that embody both heritage and refined taste.

Marking its debut appearance at the event, AlSada Oud and Perfumes is presenting exclusive offers, featuring a 40% discount across its luxury range. Managing Director Islam Al Aziz stated that the participation positions the brand among top industry players and reinforces its strategy of delivering products that merge traditional craftsmanship with contemporary creativity.

In its third appearance at the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition, Saudi Arabia-based Makkaj Perfumes is enhancing its footprint in the Gulf market with a 25% promotional discount.

According to the company’s sales representative, the participation aims to highlight the quality and sophistication of Saudi perfume manufacturing while cementing Sharjah’s position as a regional hub bringing together leading fragrance brands.

The exhibition is open to visitors until Sunday, from 12:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., providing a valuable opportunity to engage with major fragrance companies, discover emerging trends, and benefit from exclusive offers and deals.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com