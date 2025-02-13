CAIRO: Emerson, an industrial technology leader delivering advanced automation solutions, will showcase its technologies and software at the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES) 2025, Feb.17-19 at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre in Cairo, booth #2E20 in Hall 2.

In line with the event’s theme “Building a secure and sustainable energy future,” Emerson will feature a range of innovative automation technologies designed to enhance operational excellence, digitalization and sustainability for Egypt’s energy sector. This aligns with the country’s energy security and digital transformation objectives, as outlined in its Vision 2030 and the recently launched National AI Strategy 2025-2030.

“With Egypt unveiling its National AI Strategy 2025-2030, this year’s EGYPES has never been more relevant, especially when it comes to showcasing how industrial technology and software can support transformation in the energy sector,” said President of Emerson Middle East and Africa Mathias Schinzel. “As energy companies undertake their own digitalization efforts, Emerson’s solutions, software and expertise can help them strengthen their technology infrastructure with solutions like digital twins, AI-driven analytics and asset management software that optimize operations and enhance business performance.”

Apart from driving digital transformation, Emerson is also committed to advancing sustainability in the energy landscape. During the upcoming EGYPES 2025, the company will showcase its scalable sustainability solutions including Energy Management Information Systems (EMIS), Predictive Emissions Monitoring Systems (PEMS), and carbon capture solutions, among others.