Cairo, Egypt:– Egypt underscores its commitment to technological advancement by hosting the first-ever Middle East and North Africa (MENA) edition of the internationally acclaimed Data Science and Artificial Intelligence Conference (DSC). This strategic partnership between Ntervento, the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), and Egypt University of Informatics (EUI) brings "DSC MENA 24" to Cairo from April 18th to April 20th, 2024.

DSC MENA 24 will position Egypt as the regional hub for AI innovation. Attendees will engage with a network of over 5000 data and AI professionals, learn from 400+ world-class speakers, and explore the latest technologies transforming global industries.

This conference offers Egyptian professionals and organizations a unique opportunity to gain actionable insights into the international AI landscape. Expect in-depth sessions on generative AI, natural language processing, computer vision, data engineering, cloud data, AI applications in healthcare, and more.

Egypt embraces its role as a driving force for data science and AI development within MENA. DSC MENA 24 brings the global AI community to Cairo, promoting collaboration, knowledge exchange, and positioning Egypt to spearhead regional technological growth.

Key benefits for attendees:

Networking: Connect with leading data and AI experts from Egypt and across the globe.

Knowledge Acquisition: Gain insights on the newest trends and real-world applications of AI.

Innovation Catalyst: Discover strategies to enhance Egypt's AI capabilities and drive economic advancement.

The online portion of DSC MENA 24 will be held on April 18th-19th, followed by an in-person event at Egypt University of Informatics on April 20th for direct interaction with experts and fellow participants.

Register today at https://dscmena.com/ and propel your AI journey at the forefront of Egypt's technological transformation!

