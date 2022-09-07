Inaugural Egypt Infrastructure and Water Expo to take place at the Egypt International Exhibition Center from 19 - 21 of June 2023

USD $169 billion investment in infrastructure projects planned to cater to Egypt’s rapid population growth rate

Cairo: In line with Egypt Vision 2030 and with USD $169 billion investment in infrastructure projects planned, the Egypt Infrastructure and Water Expo is set to debut in Cairo, unlocking new business opportunities in the country. Taking place at the Egypt International Exhibition Center from 19 - 21 of June 2023, the exhibition will be co-located with Egypt’s most influential exhibition in the construction sector, The Big 5 Construct Egypt.



Organized by dmg events, a leading international events company, the expo leverages the organizer’s extensive experience in delivering large-scale events in Egypt, including EGYPS, PLASTEX and The Big 5 Construct Egypt.

Egypt Infrastructure and Water Expo is set to create an internationally competitive platform covering the four product sectors needed to deliver Egypt’s development plan: urban connectivity, water & waste, utilities, and smart technologies. The event is expected to attract 100 international and local exhibitors and over 6,000 attendees including project owners, government officials, regulators, EPC contractors, consultants, and engineers.



Egypt is the most populous country in the Arab world with 95% of the total population concentrated in just 5% of the country’s land area. Earlier this year at The Big 5 Construct Egypt, Deputy Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities for National Projects, Eng. Khaled Abbas, discussed the big challenge Egypt faces with a population that is increasing by 2.5 million citizens each year. He emphasized that the challenges posed by a surging population require a head start in infrastructural development.

“We are implementing the strategic plan developed by the State for Urban Development 2052, which aims to double the urban area from 7% to 14% by 2030”, added Eng. Khaled Abbas.



The prospected new cities count is at 30, with 15 cities currently at various construction stages. Ongoing projects include the New Administrative Capital, New Alamein City, East Port Said (Salam), New Mansoura, New Ismailia, El Galala, New Sheikh Zayed, October Oasis, West Beni Suef, New Mallawi, Nasser (West Assiut), West Qena and New Toshka. The plan will unleash major investment initiatives that will ultimately enable residents to have access to world-class amenities and services, as well as creating employment opportunities to alleviate the pressures of a high population growth rate.



“We believe Egypt is a country of unique investment possibilities, yet to be explored. The strategic timing of the exhibition launch will attract investors to support the government’s vision to build sustainable cities to accommodate the nation’s rapid population growth.” commented Muhammed Kazi, Vice President of Construction at dmg events.



“The state is embracing a sustainable approach towards infrastructural development, magnified by Egypt’s hosting of the UN Climate Change Conference COP27 this year. The government’s pursuit of innovative techniques and technologies has enabled us to launch this expo with the proposition of exploring solutions to optimize the use of resources, especially water management.” Kazi concluded.

-Ends-



For more information and to register your interest in Egypt Infrastructure and Water Expo visit https://www.egyptinfrastructureexpo.com/.

Registration and admission are free for trade and industry professionals.