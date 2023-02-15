Sharjah: Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) is to host the eighth edition Paper One Show, the premier international paper exhibition in the MENA region, with more than 160 major international and regional companies from 30 countries taking part along with many national and local companies and a selection of leading world brands.

The exhibition, organized by Al Furat Fair Organizer during the period from 21 to 23 February, will introduce the latest in the paper industry, printing supplies, packaging machines, and raw materials such as printing chemicals, wrapping paper, inks, and hygiene paper products. The event also boasts showcasing modern trends in the paper industry and the sustainable solutions for companies who seek to reduce their carbon footprint and financial costs.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, ECS's CEO, stressed that hosting Paper One Show builds on the last edition's success, as it managed to attract over 9000 visitors, which confirms the validity of the ECS's strategic plans aimed at organising more quality events and attracting specialised exhibitions and conferences that are of high importance and impact many economic sectors positively and directly. Al-Midfa spotlighted the event's important role in promoting the paper and packaging industry, which is expected to see significant growth in the UAE in the next five years reaching AED 21 billion dirhams, as the market is focusing more and more on environmentally friendly and sustainable solutions, which is why the event is so important for satisfying the local market needs.

Eng. Tarek Fakkas CEO at Al Furat Paper Trading, Paper One Show, Al Furat Fairs Organisers, said: “We are pleased to organise Paper One Show in the Emirate of Sharjah, which is an attractive hub for the most distinctive and important national and regional exhibitions”. He indicated that the event has been witnessing an increasing growth, and the 8th edition boasts even a larger number of participants. He also underscored the eye-catching participation of many internationally renowned brands and distinguished regional players and innovators. He emphasized that the exhibition coinciding with the MENA Pulp Week Conference, organized by Al-Furat, reinforces the significance of the event and its potential to support and advance the paper industry in the region.

The exhibition, sponsored by Saudi Paper Manufacturing, will be open daily from 10 am to 6 pm and will feature a series of meetings and gatherings between businessmen, factory owners, and pulp merchants, who will have the opportunity to interact with one of the leading paper manufacturers and suppliers in the Middle East and North Africa region.

