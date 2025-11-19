Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE Federal export credit company, reaffirmed its commitment to empowering UAE businesses through robust risk management solutions at the Global Trade Finance Expo 2025, running from November 19 to 20 at the Fairmont Dubai Hotel.

Representing ECI, Murad Fakhouri, Claims & Recoveries Manager, participated in a panel discussion titled ‘Trade Credit Insurance: Managing Risks and Ensuring Financial Stability.’ During the session, which was joined by experts from across the trade finance ecosystem, Fakhouri emphasized the indispensable role of Trade Credit Insurance (TCI) in safeguarding businesses from non-payment risks and promoting sustainable growth across international markets.

The session highlighted that TCI acts as a financial safety net, helping businesses maintain stable cash flow and access better financing terms, which strengthens their ability to expand into new markets with confidence. It underscored that insured receivables are viewed by banks as higher-quality assets, allowing exporters to secure larger credit lines and more competitive borrowing terms.

The session also highlighted ECI’s strong performance in claims and recoveries, which has resulted in an 87 per cent success rate in debt collection and more than AED 528 million recovered for UAE exporters. This reinforces ECI’s role in supporting companies facing buyer defaults and reducing their overall financial exposure.

ECI offers a diverse suite of policy structures tailored to meet the unique needs of each exporter, including Whole Turnover Policies, Single Buyer or Specific Account Policies, and Political Risk Insurance. Through these solutions, combined with advanced data-driven insights, ECI continues to play a pivotal role in fortifying the UAE’s export resilience and financial stability.

The Global Trade Finance Expo 2025 serves as a premier platform for the global trade finance community, including banks, exporters, FinTechs, and trade credit agencies, to exchange insights, strengthen partnerships, and advance the global trade finance ecosystem.