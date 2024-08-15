Abu Dhabi: HE. Dr. Sultan Alneyadi, Minister of State for Youth and Vice Chairman of the Arab Youth Center attended the 2024 World Youth Development Conference in China. His participation is part of an effort to bolster cooperation with the All-China Youth Federation and other relevant partners. These collaborations aim to implement global initiatives that mirror the aspirations of youth and communities in the Arab region, enhancing their contribution and role in making significant, measurable progress in the climate action sector. This is achieved by aligning with global indicators and best practices.

His Excellency participated in the conference via video conferencing, under the theme 'Together for a Better Future.' The event was attended by a distinguished group of young people, decision-makers, and innovators focused on youth-centered development in advanced cities. Participants from various countries presented their visions and recommendations for building a better future and more sustainable cities.

At the start of his address, His Excellency conveyed greetings from His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Arab Youth Centre. His Highness has consistently stressed the importance of supporting young people, investing in their potential, and nurturing the skills necessary for excellence and innovation. This enables them to become partners in driving economic growth and development, not only in the Middle East but also globally

His Excellency expressed pleasure in participating in this forum, which supports and advances its goals. He noted that the forum provides an invaluable opportunity to involve youth in the 'Summit of the Future 2024,' scheduled for next September. This participation underscores our belief in the critical role youth play in shaping global policies and decisions. They are the leaders of tomorrow, pioneers of the future, and primary agents of positive societal change.

His Excellency highlighted several initiatives reflecting the UAE’s strong commitment to rapid urban and civil development across key sectors. Concurrently, the UAE significantly emphasizes environmental conservation, tackling climate challenges, and empowering youth to lead in devising and implementing solutions to these issues."

His Excellency stated that the 'Arab Youth Council for Climate Change' is designed to empower Arab youth in the climate sector, represent their voices in both Arab and international forums, and support Arab countries in enhancing their climate action efforts. The council also promotes investment in startups and small projects that focus on environmental protection and sustainability. The current 2024 term comprises 12 young men and women from 10 Arab countries, who bring diverse and advanced expertise in the fields of environment, sustainability, and climate change.

His Excellency also expressed his gratitude to the organizers of this edition of the forum, specifically the All-China Youth Federation, the United Nations in China, and the Organizing Committee of the World Youth Development Forum. This year marks the third iteration, following successful events in 2022 and 2023, which each attracted approximately 2,000 participants from 100 countries worldwide. The most notable achievement of the first edition was the 'International Initiative on Prioritizing Youth Development,' while the second edition announced the 'Beijing Declaration on Joint Youth Action.'"

The forum is dedicated to prioritizing youth empowerment within national and international development initiatives, facilitating their participation and contribution to the Summit of the Future, and establishing the foundational enablers that strengthen youth partnerships and collaboration. Furthermore, it aims to showcase innovative, youth-driven solutions that support the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and best practices that empower youth to help achieve these goals.