Dubai, UAE: The highly anticipated Dubai WoodShow 2025 the premier platform for the wood and woodworking machinery industry in the Middle East and North Africa, scheduled to take place from April 14 to 16, 2025, will convene leading industry professionals, traders, experts, and key stakeholders from across the global timber and logistics markets.

Alongside the exhibition, the event will serve as a premier platform for discussions on market trends, innovations, and emerging opportunities within the sector. Attendees will gain valuable insights through a series of expert-led panel discussions and sessions designed to address critical industry developments.

Key Sessions and Distinguished Speakers

North African Timber Market Outlook

Industry specialists will examine the timber trade landscape in North Africa, highlighting key opportunities and challenges. Featured speakers include:

Sabrina Maouche , Sales Representative, Fiskarheden

, Sales Representative, Fiskarheden Karim Gouda , Business Director, GOUDA INVEST AB

, Business Director, GOUDA INVEST AB Guillaume Hotelin, Deputy CEO, Robelbois

Central European Timber Market Dynamics

A comprehensive analysis of timber market trends and developments in Central Europe, featuring:

Gregor Triltsch , Sales Director, Sawn Timber International, Pfeifer

, Sales Director, Sawn Timber International, Pfeifer Mario Ehlers, Sales Director, ILIM TIMBER

Scandinavian & Nordic Timber Market Insights

Insights into evolving trends shaping the Scandinavian and Nordic timber markets with:

Olle Berg , Executive Vice President, Market/Sales & Business Development, Setra

, Executive Vice President, Market/Sales & Business Development, Setra Gustav Nyren, CEO, ELE

MENA Market Outlook

An in-depth discussion on the future of the timber industry in the Middle East and North Africa, featuring:

Amir Rashad, CEO & Founder, Timber Exchange

Global Ocean Freight Market Analysis

A critical examination of global ocean freight trends and their implications for timber logistics, featuring:

Patrik Patriksson , Senior Chartering Manager, NORDEN

, Senior Chartering Manager, NORDEN Jacob Lind, Chartering - Timber, GOTHENBURG CHARTERING

North American Lumber Market Outlook

Leading experts will provide insights into the North American lumber sector:

Russ Taylor , Founder & Consultant, Russ Taylor Global

, Founder & Consultant, Russ Taylor Global Frank Turnbull , Director, US Lumber Sales, Mercer Timber Products

, Director, US Lumber Sales, Mercer Timber Products David Trent, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Canfor

Indian and Pakistani Timber Markets

An exploration of the evolving timber markets in India and Pakistan, featuring:

Ayush Gupta , Director, Shree AK Impex

, Director, Shree AK Impex Abbas Ali , Founder, World of Timber

, Founder, World of Timber Shahzad Sabir, CEO, K.U. Trading Company

European Timber Market Outlook

A detailed discussion on the European timber industry with insights from:

Jesper Egsmark , Group Sourcing and Category Manager, Stark Sourcing

, Group Sourcing and Category Manager, Stark Sourcing Sampsa J. Auvinen, Chairman, CEB-Bois

Global Lumber Market Forecast

A forward-looking analysis of global lumber market trends, featuring:

Amir Rashad, CEO & Founder, Timber Exchange

Packaging and Pallet Market Trends

An exploration of the latest developments in packaging and pallet industries, featuring:

Thomas Gents, COO & Executive Board Member, PalletBiz

GCC & Levant Timber Market Trends

Insights into the timber industry within the GCC and Levant regions with:

Vikash Nihalani , Vice President, PVS

, Vice President, PVS Yahia Saidi, General Manager, Al Essami

The Future of Value-Added Timber in the MENA Region

An examination of the advancements in value-added timber, featuring:

Turki Alotaibi, Chairman, Naqsh

South American and Australian Timber Market Dynamics

A comprehensive analysis of timber industry developments in South America and Australia, featuring:

Daniel Kokot , Commercial Manager, Berneck

, Commercial Manager, Berneck Ryan Wolters, Vice President of Sales, CMPC

Innovative Technologies in Timber and Forestry

A showcase of cutting-edge technologies shaping the timber and forestry sectors, featuring:

Martin Schulze , CEO, BlueBox Systems

, CEO, BlueBox Systems Levi Farrand , Founder & CEO, DeepForestry

, Founder & CEO, DeepForestry Christoffer Johnsson, CEO & Co-Founder, Taigatech

Join Global Leaders in the Timber & Wood Industry at Dubai WoodShow 2025

The Dubai WoodShow 2025 remains the foremost international platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and business development in the timber and woodworking sectors. With an extensive program of expert-led discussions, the event promises to deliver invaluable industry insights and strategic business opportunities.