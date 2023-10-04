Dubai, UAE: The Annual Radiology Meeting (ARM 2023) is set to take place from 31st October to 2nd November at Dubai World Trade Centre, presenting prominent health experts from across the globe. The annual event unites radiologists, radiographers, manufacturers, distributors, and government representatives to strengthen collaboration efforts in advancing public health through radiology.

ARM 2023 will cover a wide array of topics including Interventional, Breast Imaging, MSK, Artificial Intelligence, Cardiovascular Imaging, Neuro Radiology and much more. With over 30 leading brands and insights from more than 60 international expert speakers, the event is set to be a comprehensive gathering in the field of radiology and radiography. The exhibition will be open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm in Sheikh Rashid Hall F, while the conference sessions are scheduled from 8:30 am in Sheikh Rashid Hall C and D

Dr. Alia Al Sayegh, Chairperson of ARM - Radiology Scientific Committee, stated: “At ARM, we stand proudly in partnership with the dedicated physicians, healthcare professionals, researchers, and companies that tirelessly contribute to preserving public health. We are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to host another successful meeting, where knowledge sharing and collaboration will take center stage.”

She continued: “ARM pledges to continue providing access to the tools, education, and scientific and technological innovations necessary to excel in the profession, and most importantly, to deliver high-quality healthcare to patients.”

ARM 2023 agenda features 24 scientific sessions and more than 20 poster presentations with hands-on workshops conducted by specialists. Notable additions and highlights of ARM 2023 include participation of the Indian Society of Radiographers and Technologists with over 50 delegates and five speakers, in addition to dual tracks for Radiology and Radiography, a Radiology Business Hub serving as a B2B platform for exhibitors and pre-qualified buyers, and crucial discussions on topics like Clinical Audit in Medical Imaging.

Hashim Alawadhi, the President of the Radiographers Society of the Emirates stated: "We are honored to bring together an esteemed gathering of radiology professionals at the Annual Radiology Meeting 2023. This event serves as a platform for global experts to collaborate on advancing public health through the latest in radiology practices. With a diverse agenda featuring scientific sessions, hands-on workshops, and engaging discussions, ARM 2023 promises to be a pivotal event in the field. We look forward to fostering meaningful exchanges and driving innovation in radiology."

Dr. Samar El-Farra, Scientific Chairman for the Radiography Conference and Vice President of the Radiography Society of the Emirates commented: "ARM 2023 is set to be a comprehensive gathering, showcasing the latest advancements in radiology and radiography. With dual tracks for Radiology and Radiography, hands-on workshops, and a dedicated Radiology Business Hub, this event is designed to facilitate invaluable networking and learning opportunities."

ARM 2023 is organized by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding, and is supported by the Radiographers Society of the Emirates (RASE), Dubai Tourism, Emirates Medical Association, Pan Arab Association of Radiological Societies, Indian Society of Radiographers and Technologists, Society of Radiographers UK, Jordanian Radiology Society, Radiology Association of Bahrain, Global Association of Radiological Technologists of Indian Origin -GARTIO and Emirates airline.

