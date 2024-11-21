With attendees from 40 countries, the forum will explore innovations and emerging trends on both regional and global levels

Forum aims to foster collaboration, facilitate knowledge sharing, and delve into emerging trends shaping the future of the industry

Government of Dubai Media Office: Under the patronage and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), Dubai CommerCity— the region's first and leading free zone dedicated exclusively to digital commerce and a joint venture between DIEZ and Wasl Properties—announced that it will host the WORLDEF Dubai 2024 forum from 4-5 December, 2024.

The event, exclusively focused on advancing digital commerce, is organised by WORLDEF, an international platform committed to supporting global expansion for growth of cross-border e-commerce and digital commerce companies. Bringing together over 5,000 representatives from leading organisations and bodies in digital commerce, the forum aims to foster collaboration, facilitate knowledge sharing, and delve into emerging trends shaping the future of the industry.

With attendees from 40 countries, the forum will explore innovations and emerging trends on both regional and global levels. A key focus will be the growth opportunities aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033 and establish the emirate as a leading global hub for the digital economy and international trade.

His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ and Chairman of the Board of Dubai CommerCity, said, “Hosting the WORLDEF Dubai 2024 forum at Dubai CommerCity, a member of DIEZ, reflects its strategic commitment to strengthening Dubai’s position as a global leader in trade and digital commerce. This aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and underscores Dubai’s commitment to developing an integrated ecosystem that boosts the sector’s contribution to the non-oil national economy.”

He added: “We are committed to empowering local and international digital commerce companies to enhance their operations, fostering growth, prosperity, and regional expansion. With the UAE’s e-commerce market projected to reach AED70 billion by 2029, driven by its advanced logistical and digital infrastructure and world-class services, the forum will showcase Dubai’s remarkable achievements in this dynamic sector.”

Omar Nart, CEO of WORLDEF, said, “Organising this specialised and strategic forum in Dubai highlights the city’s crucial role in driving the growth of the digital commerce sector both regionally and globally. We are honoured to bring the forum to Dubai, a city that exemplifies remarkable progress and plays a central role in shaping the future of digital commerce, in line with rapid advancements in related technologies.”

The forum will provide a platform for government officials and CEOs from various stages of the e-commerce value chain to share insights on the latest strategies and tools driving sector growth. Topics of discussion will include customer-centric innovation, quick commerce, sustainable logistics, investment opportunities in the digital economy, artificial intelligence, and ethical trade.

The event’s agenda features keynote speeches and panels highlighting current and future trends, successful case studies, and discussions on the future of digital commerce at local and global levels. Experts and thought leaders will explore the latest innovations and technological developments shaping the sector’s future.

In 2023, global retail e-commerce sales were estimated at $5.8 trillion. Projections indicate a 39% growth in the coming years, with sales expected to exceed $8 trillion by 2027. Similarly, the global B2C cross-border e-commerce market is forecasted to reach a value of $7.9 trillion by 2030.

For more information about the event, please visit: https://worldef.com/events/dubai-2024/