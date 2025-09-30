Bodybuilding’s reigning champion joins Big Ramy, Jeremy Buendia, Kai Greene, Flex Wheeler, Dennis James and Andrei Dieu for the Middle East’s biggest celebration of strength and fitness

Co-located with Dubai Active Show and Dubai Active Industry

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The countdown is on for the Dubai Muscle Show 2025, returning for its ninth edition from 24th to 26th October 2025 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City. As the Middle East’s leading fitness and bodybuilding show, this year’s edition is set to be the most dynamic and crowd-pulling yet, packed with global fitness legends, world-class competitions and unmissable live experiences.

In partnership with the Dubai Sports Council, the event will welcome more than 40,000 fitness fans, alongside 2,000 athletes and over 400 global brands showcasing the latest in supplements, nutrition, apparel, equipment, and accessories. The show also supports the UAE’s national drive to promote health, fitness and active lifestyles, reinforcing the country’s vision of becoming a global hub for sports and wellness. Tickets are now on sale at www.dubaimuscleshow.com

Bodybuilding Legends Headline 2025 Edition

Taking centre stage in 2025 is Chris Bumstead (CBUM), the six-time Mr. Olympia Classic Physique champion (2019-2024), with a record-breaking streak and one of the most dominant runs in the division’s history. Bumstead drew record crowds on his last Dubai Muscle Show appearance in 2023 and is once again expected to be the most in-demand attraction of the weekend, giving audiences the rare chance to see bodybuilding’s biggest superstar live.

Adding to the excitement is the return of Big Ramy, Egypt’s two-time Mr. Olympia (2020-2021), known for his size and status as one of the most celebrated bodybuilders from the Middle East. Fans can also look forward to Kai Greene, the multiple-time Arnold Classic winner (2009, 2010, 2016) and Olympia runner-up (2012-2014). Renowned for his charisma, creativity and showmanship, Greene has transcended the sport to become a global icon, celebrated for his presence in art, film and mainstream culture as much as for his competitive legacy.

They will be joined by Jeremy Buendia, four-time Men’s Physique Olympia champion (2014-2017) who helped shape the division and continues to inspire a new generation of athletes; Flex Wheeler, a four-time Arnold Classic champion and regarded by Arnold Schwarzenegger as "one of the best bodybuilders of all time"; Dennis James, a veteran IFBB Pro and one of the sport’s most respected coaches, guiding elite athletes at the highest level of competition; and Andrei Dieu, an IFBB Pro, fitness model and rising international star, known for his impressive physique and growing presence on the global stage. Together, these legends will headline the Dubai Muscle Talks stage, bringing unmatched energy where fans can engage with icons of the sport, ask questions, and gain insights into elite training, nutrition, and the mindset of champions.

World-Class Competitions and Showcases

The Dubai Muscle Classic once again reaffirms its status as the region’s most prestigious bodybuilding contest, awarding over AED 70,000 in prize money and 17 IFBB Pro Cards in partnership with IFBB Pro Elite and the Emirates Bodybuilding Federation.

FMG International will return with amateur and professional categories across both men and women, while combat sports fans can look forward to the Team Nogueira Future Champions Tournament, hosting back-to-back competitions and demonstrations in Boxing, Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 athletes will take on the high-octane HYROX365 powered by GymNation, combining endurance, speed and strength in one of the world’s fastest-growing competitive formats.

Beyond the Stage

Away from the arena, fans can look forward to Athlete Meet & Greet sessions, giving them the chance to secure autographs, photos and one-on-one moments with their idols. The exhibition floor will unite more than 400 brands, with exclusive launches, live demos, and thousands of giveaways, making the event a memorable experience for enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Tom Reece, Marketing Director of IEG Middle East, said: “Dubai Muscle Show has become the region’s ultimate stage for bodybuilding and fitness, and 2025 will be no exception. With Chris Bumstead returning, alongside icons like Big Ramy, Kai Greene and Flex Wheeler, fans are in for our most exciting edition yet. Together with Dubai Sports Council, we’re proud to deliver an event that brings like-minded people together and fuels the UAE’s wider vision of building a fitter, more active community.”

The Dubai Muscle Show 2025 is proudly supported by Platinum Sponsors Basix and New Rock, Gold Sponsor Panatta, Energy Drinks Sponsor C5, and Wristband Sponsor G8Ts.

Organised by IEG Middle East, and co-located with Dubai Active and Dubai Active Industry, Expo City will once again host the region’s biggest celebration of bodybuilding and athletic excellence this October. Tickets are now available at www.dubaimuscleshow.com

Listings information:

Event: Dubai Muscle Show 2025

Location: South Halls, Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City

Dates: Friday 24th to Sunday 26th October, 2025

Timings: 10:00AM – 7:00PM

Website: www.dubaimuscleshow.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Plus 1 Communications / madhu@plus1comms.com

About Dubai Muscle Show

Dubai Muscle Show is the Middle East’s leading international fitness and bodybuilding show, uniting tens of thousands of fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and industry professionals each year. The show features world-class bodybuilding competitions, interactive fitness challenges, exclusive product showcases, and the latest innovations from leading global brands. Visitors have the unique opportunity to meet and learn from iconic Mr. Olympia champions and fitness legends at the Dubai Muscle Talks Stage, gaining insights into elite training, nutrition, and performance. Co-located with Dubai Active Show and Dubai Active Industry, Dubai Muscle Show has become the ultimate destination for strength, health, and wellness in the region. www.dubaimuscleshow.com.

About ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP

Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), publicly listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) managed by Borsa Italiana SpA, is a leader in Italy for the organisation of trade fairs. It is among the main operators at European level, with ownership/operation of the main exhibition centres in Rimini and Vicenza and has offices in Milan and Arezzo. IEG currently specialises in the organisation of events in five categories: Food & Beverage; Jewellery & Fashion; Tourism, Hospitality and Lifestyle; Wellness, Sport and Leisure; Green & Technology. In recent years, IEG has embarked on an important path of expansion abroad, including joint ventures with local organisers in key markets (e.g. United States, United Arab Emirates and China). In 2019, IEG totalled 48 organised or hosted trade fairs and 190 congress events. www.iegexpo.it