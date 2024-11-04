Discussions will inspire attendees and leaders while exploring the region’s potential as a global hub for health.

Dubai: Dubai is set to host the inaugural Forbes Middle East Medical Tourism & Wellness Summit in November. The exclusive two-day event will bring together top health and wellness professionals, leaders, and innovators from across the region and the world to discuss the Middle East’s growing status as a hub for world-class healthcare and as an innovator in wellness solutions and practices.

Powered by American Hospital Dubai, the summit – to be held on November 23-24 – will showcase innovations in health insurance and the burgeoning wellness economy driven by strategic investments.

Esteemed attendees will include H.E. Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation; H.E. Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in the government of Dubai and a Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai; H.E. Dr. Farida Al Hosani, Executive Director of Infectious Diseases at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre and Official Spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector; Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at the Dubai Health Authority; Dr. Amin Al Amiri, Asst. Undersecretary of Health Regulation Sector at the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention; Dr. Mohammad Al Redha, Director of the Department of Health Informatics and Smart Health, Dubai Health Authority, Hoor Alkhaja, SVP of International Operations at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, CEO of Marketing and Communication at Dubai Media; and Dr. Mourad Ghrairi, Chief Medical Officer at the HMS FIFA Medical Centre of Excellence Dubai.

Participants will engage in discussions about sports and wellness initiatives within this thriving environment of health, happiness, and vitality. The event will also explore sustainable wellness practices that benefit both individuals and the planet while addressing the essential balancing act of pursuing holistic health and work-life balance in today's fast-paced world.

“Understanding and taking care of our holistic wellness has never been as relevant and important as it is today, and that incorporates so many different elements that make up our physical and mental wellbeing. This summit will showcase the trends and innovations across this entire sphere that are being incubated in the Middle East and will inspire us all to know how to take better care of ourselves and our loved ones,” said Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief. “This region is not only implementing the latest cutting-edge treatments and solutions, but it is also opening them up to patients and visitors from across the world. We are an international hub for health and I look forward to exploring this in detail.”

“We are honored to be partnering with Forbes in such an interesting and important summit,” said Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of American Hospital Dubai. “We are committed to supporting Dubai's vision as a leading medical tourism and wellness destination and to playing a vital role in promoting this message to the global audience. This summit will pave the way for further innovation in the industry for the benefit of us as providers, and ultimately for the benefit of patients in this region and beyond.”

The summit will combine entertainment and knowledge, with attendees engaging in discussions on the significance of mental health and exploring strategies for improvement, while also delving into the latest research and trends in nutrition and fitness techniques. A comprehensive program of workshops will include slow stretching and meditation, inner child healing, the therapeutic use of essential oils, tea meditation, and an interactive workout using drums. Attendees can also look forward to a variety of sports activities, including boxing, yoga, and cycling, all designed to promote physical fitness and mental well-being while fostering a sense of community.

The event is expected to attract a distinguished group of speakers, experts, content creators, and entrepreneurs from across the region, looking to share valuable insights on wellness strategies, with a focus on the role of technology and innovation in promoting overall well-being, emphasizing the necessity of a holistic approach to health.

Forbes Middle East is collaborating with a variety of distinguished partners, including presenting partner American Hospital; strategic partners Emirates Health Services and Dubai Health Authority; wellness partner Holistified; gift partners Organic Foods & Café, Freakin Healthy, Maison Etherique, ALAM Health & Beauty, Elluna, Wellbeings Holistic Healing, No More Bottles, Barriya, and Touch of Oud; food partners Amazonaz4u, Garrett Popcorn Shops, Yogurtland, House of Pops, Seamoss, Stree F&B, Solaris Tea, Barakat Group, and Switch Foods; activities partner Dubai Drums; and sky art partner Luma Sky Drones.

