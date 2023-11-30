Dubai, UAE:- The Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW), an initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), organized a series of sessions during the Knowledge Summit 2023, one of the most renowned annual knowledge events in the region. The event, which was held from November 21 to 22, 2023, at Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) and virtually on November 23, 2023, under the theme ‘Knowledge Cities and the Fifth Industrial Revolution,’ brought together leaders, policymakers, and experts from across the globe.

During the summit, DIPW hosted a session titled ‘Human Experience and AI in Arabic Translation’ that was presented by Osama Munir Ibrahim, a writer and translator who is also one of the first graduates of the initiative. In the session, Ibrahim delivered a comprehensive presentation highlighting the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) in the world and the key stages of its development, with a focus on natural language processing. In addition, he stated that considering the emergence of machine translation that dates back 20 years, there has been a recent trend of increasing reliance on AI techniques to save time and effort and enable translators to obtain high-quality translated texts.

In addition, Ibrahim highlighted practical examples that reflect the strengths and weaknesses of machine translation, particularly in the Arabic language. He linked these reasons to the key features of Arabic that set it apart from other Semitic languages. He concluded the presentation by indicating a positive outlook for the future of AI in machine translation that relies on neural networks. In addition, he urged Arab institutions to elevate the reputation of the language to a position it deserves, especially in the 5th Industrial Revolution.

Rai Abdel Aal, a specialist writer in children’s literature and trainer in DIPW, moderated a session titled ‘Dubai After 50 Years through the Eyes of Young Writers.’ The session brought together several members of the Children’s Science Fiction Workshop. During the session, writers shared their future perspectives on Dubai and the UAE, especially across vital sectors like education, health, and space, among others. The writers also highlighted the country’s progressive approach and its capability to keep pace with developments across various fields.

During the summit, Walid Al-Baz, a programmer, translator, and graduate of DIPW, presented a session wherein he evaluated the possibility of improving the role of the Arabic language in the field of information technology and ensuring the accessibility of programming for every Arab. The session shed light on the potential of the programming language ‘Arab’ and the roadmap to making it a comprehensive platform for developing all kinds of applications using the Arabic language.

H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, confirmed that DIPW symbolizes the firm commitment of the MBRF to improving the creative and intellectual potential of individuals and highlighting the value of writing in encouraging community development. He emphasized that the Knowledge Summit offered a key platform for sharing thoughts and insights, as well as a means of predicting the future from the viewpoint of writers. In addition, he stated that the sessions of DIPW offered spaces to raise awareness of the value of writing as a major force behind social and intellectual advancement, an essential instrument for sharing knowledge and staying current with modern trends and means of bringing attention to the role of writing and blogging in helping meet the demands of the 5th Industrial Revolution.

DIPW is one of the renowned knowledge initiatives of the MBRF. Since its inception in 2013, the program has provided a dynamic platform for young talents to be empowered and motivated, honing their writing abilities and broadening their knowledge in a variety of subjects. Through DIPW, over 300 young men and women have received training in writing, illustration, and translation over the course of ten years. Numerous workshops and sessions have been held across the UAE, Kuwait, Egypt, Tunisia, and Morocco. DIPW accomplishments are a compilation of books and literary pieces that have garnered prestigious accolades.

