His Excellency Saeed Hareb: “It has been incredible to witness the show’s growth and enduring power to unite the global maritime industry in Dubai”

Dubai, UAE: Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS), the largest, and most established marine and lifestyle event in the Middle East, is readying its anchor ahead of docking at the iconic Dubai Harbour district from 28 February - 2 March 2024.

Celebrating its landmark 30th edition, the UAE’s most extravagant international boat show will feature more than 1,000 brands and 200+ boats from globally renowned shipyards including Azimut, Sunseeker Gulf, Gulf Craft, Finnmaster, HP Watermakers, Oceano and Althaus Yachts.

With 46 boat launches planned for this year’s event, Dubai International Boat Show, organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), continues to build on a three-decade legacy of hosting the world’s largest marine brands in Dubai and providing a sales and networking platform of paramount importance for the largest homegrown manufacturers and global distributors.

IMG Boats is set to make three global launches at the show, while Riviera Boats and Al Fajer are preparing to launch two new boats each. Regional launches are expected from SF Yachts, Williams Tender, Ferretti and many more.

At the event’s press conference, His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council and Senior Advisor to the Dubai International Boat Show, said: “As the Dubai International Boat Show embarks on a new chapter in its illustrious history for its 30th edition this year, the event continues to be a comprehensive platform for premiering innovations and welcoming new maritime companies and brands into the local industry.”

“Having been part of the show since its inception, it has been incredible to witness the show’s growth and enduring power to unite the global maritime industry in Dubai, which is now a magnet for global yachting tourism.”



International superyacht builders anchor in Dubai amid swelling luxury boat market

Amplifying its global attraction and reach, the 30th Dubai International Boat Show will welcome exhibitors from more than 55 countries, including four debut nations - Austria, Finland, Sweden and the Republic of Korea.

Leading superyacht manufacturers feature heavily among the 200-plus crafts at the show, including nine members of the Superyacht Builders Association Members (SYBAss), highlighting the event’s commitment to foster representation from the world’s leading shipyards.

The Middle East is currently home to 12.6 per cent of the world’s superyacht fleet while the luxury yacht market is projected to grow in value from US$306 million in 2022 to US$481 million by 2028. With Dubai’s High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI) population projected to increase by 39 per cent by 2026, Dubai International Boat Show will play a transformative role in accelerating sales across the regional and international yachting industry.

A total of 400 new companies and brands will join legacy exhibitors at the prestigious annual gathering, including MTM Marine, which will display the Sea-Doo Jet Ski; Cigarette Racing Team, which will launch a new racing yacht from the USA; and Baglietto, a newly-established SYBAss member.

Long-standing partners to showcase most-loved, iconic luxury yachts

For 30 editions, Dubai International Boat Show has traditionally served as a regional and international launchpad for the world’s most luxurious yachts.

Accompanying His Excellency Saeed Hareb at the press conference were Abdulla Bin Habtoor, Chief Portfolio Management Officer at Shamal Holding, the owner and curator of Dubai Harbour; Nouman Al Hakim, Chief Operating Officer at Al Ameeri Group Holding; Abeer Al Shaali, Deputy Managing Director of Gulf Craft; Brett Noble, Co-Founder, Sunseeker Gulf and Bush & Noble; Asma Al Sharif, Assistant Vice President, DWTC; and Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President, DWTC.

Shamal Holding’s Bin Habtoor said: “We are honoured to be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Dubai International Boat Show and take pride in being part of its story. Our premier and multi-faceted district is the ideal home for the Dubai International Boat Show, the industry’s most established leisure maritime event.

“Anchored by the region’s largest marina, with the only dedicated Super Yacht Marina, Dubai Harbour provides the perfect environment and superior facilities for yachting enthusiasts and investors from around the world.”

UAE-based Gulf Craft is one of the world’s leading shipyards and manufacturers of luxury yachts, superyachts, leisure and utility boats. Deputy Managing Director Al Shaali said: “We are looking forward to the 30th edition of the Dubai International Yacht Show, which holds significance as our home show for Gulf Craft. This year, we are preparing to showcase a variety of vessels, including new launches and brand developments.

“The extended location at Dubai Harbour is an interesting change, and we anticipate it will attract a good number of spectators. We also acknowledge the growing interest in yacht tourism and buyers in the Middle East, which we hope will be reflected at the event. It's a significant moment for Gulf Craft and the yachting industry in the region.”

Kuwaiti-headquartered Al Ameeri Group Holding will meanwhile dock with three major luxury and superyacht manufacturers in attendance. “As exhibitors at Dubai International Boat Show since the very beginning, we recognise the impact the event has had on furthering the regional maritime sector,” commented Al Ameeri Group’s Al Hakim. “This year we will showcase five of our best-loved yachts, including the Azimut 53 Fly for the first time, along with the Middle East premiere of Azimut S7.”

British boat maker Sunseeker Yachts will also reveal four stunning Middle East premieres, presented by official regional distributor Sunseeker Gulf and Bush & Noble, whose co-founder Brett Noble, said: “As the official distributor of Sunseeker yachts across the GCC, which has four regional premiers to reveal, Sunseeker Gulf and Bush & Noble’s co-founder Brett Noble added: “The Dubai International Boat Show has demonstrated immense maturity and growth since its inception. As a premier British boat builder with performance in our DNA, we are utilising the event as a springboard to revitalise our brand in the market, maximising the city’s expectation to grow and attract more HNWIs and UHNWI. We will display four very different models as a Middle East premiere – 88 Yacht, Manhattan 68, 65 Sports Yacht and Manhattan 55 - that are all made in the region, for the region, with Gulf-specifications to meet customer demand and improve onboard comfort.”

Spotlight on sustainable maritime missions in revamped conference programme

Dubai International Boat Show 2024 is also set to spotlight wider domestic and regional sustainability efforts, including the pioneering Dubai Reef project, announced at COP28 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

As one of the world’s largest marine reef developments, the initiative will contribute to Dubai’s sustainability goals as well as the ongoing acceleration of the emirate’s maritime sector and related sub-sectors.

The annual Dubai Boat Show Leisure Yachting Conference, taking place on February 27, will act as the official curtain raiser for the Dubai International Boat Show, bringing more than 100 key industry leaders from across the globe to deep dive into topics including innovation, regulation, sustainability, and the future of the sector.

The Dubai International Boat Show will set sail from February 28 to March 3, 2024, at the Dubai Harbour. The landmark 30th edition of the event offers an unparalleled platform for industry professionals, and boating, marine and luxury lifestyle enthusiasts to explore the latest trends and innovations in the maritime world.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), said: “Our most transformative edition yet, this year’s Dubai International Boat Show will see a gathering of maritime investors, experts and enthusiasts looking to foster collaboration and further the regional maritime industry.

“Honouring a milestone 30th edition, the show aligns with Dubai’s continued evolution as a worldwide leading yachting destination and evidences the emirate’s commitment to driving sustainable practices in the industry by spotlighting changemakers and providing a critical platform for innovation.”

About Dubai International Boat Show

Dubai International Boat Show, the most trusted and established marine industry exhibition in the Middle East, is a showcase of yachts and boats from both local and international builders, together with the latest innovations in marine equipment and accessories. The multi-award-winning show showcases the latest leisure boats, equipment, and associated services in the Middle East. Exhibitors include both local and international boat manufacturers, as well as the latest innovations in marine equipment and supplies. www.boatshowdubai.com

DWTC

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region’s leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region’s growth story with an estimated total economic output of AED 200 Billion, attracting over 30 Million business visitors to Dubai over the past four decades.