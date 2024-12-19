Provided an interactive platform for the exchange of expertise between researchers and healthcare professionals in Dubai Health.

Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali: “The Dubai Health Research Conference reflects the commitment of Dubai Health to foster a culture of discovery and prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals”

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai Health hosted the inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024, attracting around 700 physicians, scientists, trainees, and healthcare professionals over three days. Held at the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), which leads Dubai Health’s learning and discovery missions, the conference reinforces Dubai Health's commitment to advancing evidence-based research, fostering discovery, and enhancing healthcare standards.

Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Deputy CEO and Chief Academic Officer of Dubai Health, and Provost of MBRU, said: "The Dubai Health Research Conference reflects the commitment of Dubai Health to foster a culture of discovery and prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals in Dubai. The conference was an effective platform to enhance collaboration and team science within Dubai Health and identify opportunities for future growth in our research enterprise.”

The event featured an impressive lineup of speakers who provided invaluable insights into global healthcare trends and innovations. Among them were Dr. Agni Orfanoudaki, Associate Professor of Operations Management at the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School, who discussed the operationalization of artificial intelligence (AI) in patient management, and Dr. Patricia Maes, Professor of Media Arts and Sciences at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Media Lab, who explored how AI and wearable technologies are transforming health and wellbeing.

Throughout the conference, attendees engaged in plenary sessions and workshops designed to enhance research skills and inspire innovation. Plenary sessions covered a wide range of topics, including advancements in pediatric and maternal health, cancer care, simulation-based education, and the role of AI in clinical decision-making. The workshops explored key themes such as the utilization of artificial intelligence in research, strategies for developing essential research skills, and the pivotal role of research in professional development. Networking and poster sessions encouraged meaningful collaboration, allowing participants to share insights and discuss research across a diverse range of medical fields. Highlights included innovative applications of technology in clinical practice, the integration of research in medical education, as well as cutting-edge surgical and therapeutical topics. Significant advancements in breast cancer research, telemedicine utilization, outcomes of genetic studies tailored to regional populations were also presented. Together, these sessions offered comprehensive insights into varied facets of health and discovery.

Dr Hamda Hassan Khansaheb, Director of Research Administration and Support at MBRU, emphasized: “The conference showcased the importance of discovery-driven research and the exchange of knowledge among healthcare professionals. We are grateful to the physicians, faculty, and trainees who presented their work and shared their expertise. Their contributions enriched the discussions, inspired innovative thinking, and fostered collaborations that will drive the continuous improvement of healthcare outcomes. This commitment to research excellence aligns with Dubai Health’s primary value of ‘Patient First’ and supports our mission to advance healthcare for the benefit of our patients and the community.”

The conference culminated in an awards ceremony celebrating the achievements of 12 Dubai Health team members for their poster and oral presentations. In addition, faculty members from MBRU were also honored for being listed in Stanford University’s 2024 list of the World’s Top 2% of Scientists.

The success of the Dubai Health Research Conference underscores Dubai Health’s dedication to developing talents and enhancing research capabilities, supporting the Dubai Social Agenda 33.