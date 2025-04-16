Highly anticipated GameExpo event returns to Dubai World Trade Centre from 9-11 May, featuring exclusive meet-and-greets with top gamers, thrilling tournaments, cosplay championships, and more

DEF Educational Engagement Programme offers students and educators an exciting journey into the world of gaming, with hands-on challenges, career exploration, and chances to win prizes worth AED 50,000

Registration for all DEF 2025 events is now open, and tickets for the flagship GameExpo event are available with a limited-time early-bird discount exclusively on Platinumlist

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Gaming and esports is set to reach exciting new heights in the city as the highly anticipated Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF) 2025 returns for its epic fourth edition from 25 April to 11 May, featuring an electrifying calendar of competitions, cutting-edge gaming technology, and industry-defining trends. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) with an aim to drive innovation and investment into the sector, DEF plays a key role in advancing the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 while reinforcing the city’s global standing as a hub for business, tourism, and digital entertainment. Everyone from families, friends, fans, casual gamers, and even esports champions is invited to level up. There’s truly something for all ages, gaming, abilities, and interests.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: "The Dubai Esports and Gaming Festival is more than a citywide celebration; it is a catalyst for the gaming industry in the region and beyond. With an exciting calendar of events spanning premier esports tournaments and engaging interactive showcases, we are once again curating a dynamic programme that fosters digital innovation, nurtures homegrown talent, and encourages entrepreneurial growth. This aligns perfectly with Dubai’s vision for a thriving knowledge economy, supporting SMEs, and creating new career opportunities in the gaming and esports sector.”

Ever-popular experiences returning this year include the GameExpo event, GameExpo Summit, Dubai Cosplay Championship, Play Beyond, as well as citywide tournaments, education challenges, and engaging experiences allowing attendees to immerse themselves in various aspects of gaming and learning. From high-stakes esports battles to immersive gaming experiences, and exclusive previews of next-generation technology, DEF is the perfect chance for players, creators, and industry leaders to come together to shape the future of gaming. This year’s programme promises to be its most exciting to date, once again cementing Dubai’s position as a global hub for esports and interactive entertainment, making it a must-attend event for gamers, developers, and industry pioneers alike.

GAMEEXPO RETURNS BIGGER, BOLDER, AND MORE IMMERSIVE THAN EVER

DEF 2025 is set to redefine the gaming scene with its most action-packed edition promising something for everyone - from those looking for some fun with friends and families to casual gamers and even esports champions. GameExpo, the festival’s flagship event, returns from 9 to 11 May at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) - this year in Zabeel Halls 2 and 3 - to bring fans closer than ever to their gaming heroes and favourite titles.

Attendees can explore eight themed gaming zones, from high-stakes esports tournaments to retro arcade nostalgia, Sim Racing, and Web3 Gaming experiences. The Retro Zone offers a nostalgic and interactive experience for visitors of all ages with iconic arcade machines like Pac-Man, Space Invaders, and Donkey Kong. The Emirates NBD Family Zone features epic gaming activities from 5v5 PC Fortnite Map to gaming consoles such as XBOX and Nintendo Switch, making it an enjoyable and engaging destination for families. For the first time ever, DEF introduces two brand new zones: The Quest: The New IRL Zone, to test players' real-life skills and abilities with five different challenges like Batak Reaction Challenge, Think Fast Challenge, Buzz Wire Skill of Precision, Maze Challenge, Shooting Simulator; as well as the Just Dance Zone in collaboration with Ubisoft with live dance-offs, competitions, and giveaways set to the most popular tracks from the Just Dance franchise. Adding to the fun, The Dubai Just Dance Championship in partnership with Ubisoft on 11 May brings the chance to take home a Nintendo Switch and cash prizes. DEF 2025 also offers the ultimate esports and competitive gaming experience in the Main Arena, featuring crowd-favourite titles like League of Legends, FC25, and PUBG Mobile; and Gaming District, hosting high-energy competitions, 5v5 tournaments, and interactive gaming challenges for players and fans alike. Gaming enthusiasts can explore The Narrows, a vibrant marketplace featuring the latest exclusive merchandise, and collectibles. Meanwhile, two dedicated talabat F&B Zones promise a diverse range of food options, creating a lively space for attendees to relax and recharge between gaming sessions.

Elevating the thrill, Play Beyond takes center stage on 10 and 11 May at GameExpo, bringing together the region’s top gaming influencers and esports pros for electrifying showdowns. MENA’s leading influencer, Abo Flah, returns to the stage, while creators face off in high-stakes showdowns for the coveted Play Beyond trophy. Fans can witness high-intensity matchups and take part in interactive gameplay challenges, ensuring an unforgettable experience.

GameExpo 2025 also brings cutting-edge gaming and tech experiences from top partners. The Web3 Pavilion: Bitget X SWEAT blends fitness with crypto rewards, while The Red Bull Gaming Grounds challenge visitors to set the fastest lap for epic prizes and meet top gamers. Making its GCC debut, The Vintage Company showcases rare gaming collectibles and offers a grading service. Nasr Esports Academy showcases interactive gaming experiences and pro-led workshops, while Antifreeze unveils an exciting new console with daily challenges and prizes. Adding a fun twist, Haribo brings their iconic pick-and-mix cart to the event alongside mascot meet-and-greet for fans.

GameExpo 2025 offers something for every gaming enthusiast, bringing the future of gaming to life. Early bird tickets are now available with discounts, including one-day passes starting at AED 29 for students and AED 44 for adults. Attendees looking to experience all three days can purchase three-day passes from AED 49 for students and AED 99 for adults. For those seeking a special experience, limited Pro Gamer Experience tickets are available, granting one-day access to exclusive meet-and-greets with gaming influencers including Abo Flah, starting at AED 149. Families of six (two adults and four children) can enjoy a one-day pass starting at AED 99 or a three-day pass for AED 225. Tickets can be purchased through Platinumlist.

COSPLAY SHOWDOWN - WHERE ARTISTRY MEETS IMAGINATION

Fans of anime, video games, movies, and comics can step into the spotlight at DEF’s Dubai Cosplay Championship taking place as part of GameExpo on 11 May at DWTC Zabeel Halls 2 and 3. Cosplayers have the chance to compete for cash prizes worth up to AED 30,000 by showcasing their creativity in stunning transformations. The event kicks off with the Cosplay Opening Act, followed by the Daily Cosplay Catwalk, where participants can display their costumes on a live runway. The Cosplay Competition crowns the region’s best, highlighting exceptional craftsmanship and performance. Fans also have the opportunity to meet top cosplayers, learn from their expertise, and immerse themselves in the dynamic cosplay community. With spectacular performances and a lively atmosphere, it’s the ultimate celebration of fandom. Registration for the competition closes on 6 May. Participants should register today through the Cosplay Registration Form.

EMPOWERING THE NEXT GENERATION OF GAMERS

The DEF Educational Engagement Programme offers school students and educators a unique opportunity to attend the festival on a school trip on 8 May to explore the dynamic world of esports and gaming, while competing for a chance to win incredible prizes worth an astounding AED 50,000 across tournaments and challenges. The initiative blends innovation, education, and entertainment through exciting competitions like the Minecraft Education Challenge, Fortnite Quest, and the GameOn with HP Gaming Garage hackathon. The programme also features the Power Up Parade where students are invited to dress up as their favourite gaming character and tag @DubaiFestivals on social channels for a chance to win prizes; as well as several interactive workshops giving students a chance to discover career opportunities in gaming and esports. Pre-registered students can participate in exclusive interactive workshops, led by senior educators from Microsoft and Unreal Engine, designed to refine technical and artistic map-building skills. In-school visits also offer expert-led presentations, providing students and teachers with valuable insights into the wide range of career opportunities within gaming and esports.

Brand new for this year is the Game Quest Express and Cool Career Talks, bringing cutting-edge gaming experiences to life. Game Quest Express is a one-of-a-kind mobile gaming truck for students aged 8 and above that tours registered schools across the city while also delivering expert-led presentations, providing students and teachers with valuable insights into the wide range of career opportunities within gaming and esports. Cool Career Talks is a new competition which gives students a platform to voice their ideas and opinions on how gaming can drive innovation, support education or create a social impact. Finalist teams will present to a panel of judges, live at GameExpo on 8 May. Registration for all activities and competitions is now open.

GAMEEXPO SUMMIT: THE ULTIMATE GAMING BUSINESS EVENT

The GameExpo Summit, powered by Pocket Gamer Connects and in partnership with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is set to bring the global gaming industry to the heart of Dubai for an unforgettable two-day conference at DWTC Zabeel Hall 1 on 7 and 8 May. With over 100 expert speakers, this event promises a dynamic platform for networking, industry insights, and business growth. Attendees will dive into the latest trends in AI, Web3, mobile gaming, and the explosive MENA market. Key sessions will cover everything from the Metaverse and investment strategies to the future of gaming technologies, offering invaluable insights on how businesses can seize emerging opportunities. The summit will also offer exclusive networking, strategic matchmaking, and deal-making sessions, designed to foster collaboration and spark innovation. A highlight of the event will be the MENA Games Awards, celebrating the best in regional gaming. For developers, publishers, investors, and entrepreneurs, the GameExpo Summit is the ultimate opportunity to engage with the future of gaming.

For more information and to register interest for the GameExpo Summit, visit the website. Tickets can be booked through Platinumlist.

EPIC TOURNAMENTS

DEF 2025 promises thrilling tournaments for gamers of all levels, offering something for everyone. The DEF PlayStation Cup, a high-stakes EA FC 25 competition, kicks off regional qualifiers from 24 March to 9 April, with the ultimate showdown in the Gaming District at GameExpo on 9 May. The tournament will culminate in a Grand Final where the best players face off. A wildcard qualification opportunity for UAE residents will see two lucky winners secure their spots in the finals and compete for their share of $10,000. Meanwhile, the Yalla Ludo Challenge from 29 April to 6 May offers a unique in-game experience, letting players earn exclusive rewards and rise up the leaderboard for exciting prizes.

EXCLUSIVE STAY OFFERS FOR DEF ATTENDEES

Visitors attending GameExpo, GameExpo Summit, or Gaming Matters can enjoy a special 25 per cent discount exclusively at select Rove Hotels. This limited-time offer is valid for bookings made before 8 May, with stay dates from 20 April to 10 May. The discount is available at Rove Downtown, Rove Trade Centre, Rove City Walk, and Rove Dubai Marina. To redeem the offer, visitors can simply use the discount code Esports when booking through the Rove Hotels website.

ALL ROADS LEAD TO GAMEEXPO

Reaching the GameExpo is convenient and hassle-free for all visitors. The Dubai World Trade Centre is easily accessible via the Dubai Metro, several RTA bus routes, and taxis. Those choosing to drive can find ample parking throughout DWTC with over 7,500 spaces available across six paid and two free car parks, in addition to onsite valet services. Electric vehicle users can also benefit from dedicated bays with charging stations. GameExpo visitors can also benefit from an AED 5 discount on parking fees.

Dubai Esports and Games Festival is supported by Strategic Partners which include: du, Dubai Sports Council, Emirates NBD, Red Bull, Rove, Roxy Cinemas, talabat, and Virgin Radio.

For more information and to register for ticket updates on Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2025, please visit the DEF 2025 website and follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

About Dubai Esports and Games Festival

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF 2025) takes place from 25 April to 11 May. Launched in 2022, the annual festival returns to the Dubai World Trade Centre once again this year. The festival aims to set and influence trends across both the global and regional gaming industry, and bolster Dubai’s position as a global hub for esports and interactive tech-driven entertainment, and as a global city at the forefront of innovation. DEF 2025 features a combination of events including a lively GameExpo, esports tournaments, and influencer challenges, alongside GameExpo Summit, a thought-provoking and business stimulating conference and B2B networking event that connects companies from around the world.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

