Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has successfully hosted a workshop on the implementation of the Executive Council of Dubai’s resolution regulating single-use products in Dubai. The session was designed to equip the local business community with the knowledge required to ensure compliance with the new regulations, underlining Dubai Chambers' commitment to helping businesses navigate the latest legal developments while encouraging the adoption of sustainable business practices.

The workshop was held in collaboration with the Executive Council of Dubai, the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority, the Department of Economy and Tourism, and Dubai Municipality. It featured presentations outlining key compliance requirements, together with interactive discussions shedding light on the scope of the new regulations, including details of covered and exempted products. The workshop was attended by 115 participants.

The resolution comes as part of Dubai’s broader environmental protection strategy, which seeks to preserve natural ecosystems and local biodiversity while promoting sustainable consumer behaviour. The new regulations aim to encourage the use of recycled materials, highlight their role in achieving greater sustainability, and incentivise the private sector and local market to provide multi-use alternatives.

The resolution aligns with the circular economy model, which prioritises reusing materials and products within the local economy in a sustainable manner while regulating the consumption and recycling of single-use and plastic products. The regulations apply to all single-use products, which are defined as items intended for one-time use before disposal or recycling, regardless of the material involved.

Dubai Chambers is dedicated to supporting the business community by organising workshops and legal seminars to provide expert insights and guidance on the latest regulatory changes. These events enhance the ability of businesses to meet compliance requirements, strengthen their legal awareness, and boost their overall competitiveness.

As Dubai’s engine of economic growth and business development, Dubai Chambers remains committed to fostering business expansion, helping local companies succeed in international markets, accelerating the emirate’s digital economy, protecting commercial interests, and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global business hub.

