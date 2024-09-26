Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has recently hosted two workshops to enhance the local business community’s understanding of the laws surrounding commercial contracts and corporate tax. The workshops were attended by 161 representatives from private sector companies operating across diverse economic sectors.

The workshops came as part of Dubai Chambers’ ongoing drive to raise awareness about the latest developments regarding the laws and regulations impacting all sectors of the business community. The workshops are aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of companies operating in Dubai and supporting sustainable business growth by ensuring compliance with laws and regulations and promoting the adoption of best practices.

The first workshop focused on corporate tax law and was held in cooperation with MMJS Consulting. The sessions covered key aspects of the UAE’s corporate tax system including registration requirements, free zone rules, and key tax exemptions.

The webinar was presented in partnership with Hadef & Partners and focused on commercial contracts. Given the crucial importance of commercial contracts in business, the session examined the legal frameworks and essential elements in drafting commercial contracts with the goal of ensuring companies conclude contracts that enhance profitability, reduce commercial disputes, and strengthen relationships between businesses.

Key areas discussed during these workshops included determining the governing laws and jurisdiction for dispute resolution, mechanisms for the termination of contracts, selecting the most appropriate form of contract to use, and drafting more effective contract provisions.

Dubai Chambers hosts a wide variety of events including specialised legal workshops and webinars to provide the business community with valuable insights into the latest legal developments and ensure companies are fully prepared to comply with all legal obligations and responsibilities.

As the engine of Dubai’s economic development and business growth, Dubai Chambers is committed to boosting the growth of businesses in the emirate, ensuring the success of Dubai companies overseas, accelerating the emirate’s digital economy, protecting the interests of the business community, and strengthening the emirate’s position as a leading global business hub.

