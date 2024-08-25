Maha Al Gargawi: “The Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 contributes to achieving a quantum leap in the sector in Dubai and developing its global competitiveness.”

The workshop brought together key stakeholders to discuss proposals aimed at driving the growth of the gaming sector and enhancing its economic value.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has successfully organised a workshop dedicated to the gaming sector in collaboration with the Dubai Future Foundation. The session examined emerging opportunities within the sector and the prospects for the industry’s growth in Dubai.

The workshop focused on strategies to achieve the objectives of the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, an initiative overseen by the Dubai Future Foundation to position Dubai among the top 10 global hubs for the gaming sector and create up to 30,000 new gaming-related jobs, as well as enhance the sector’s contribution to the growth of the digital economy and Dubai’s GDP to around US$ 1 billion by 2033.

The workshop attracted the participation of a number of partners and stakeholders from the electronic games sector including representatives from game development companies and experts in the fields of hardware, artificial intelligence, and sales and marketing. Attendees discussed proposals to drive the growth of the sector, boost its economic value, and consolidate Dubai’s competitiveness among the global gaming landscape.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, commented: “The Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 contributes to achieving a quantum leap in the sector in Dubai and developing its global competitiveness, enhancing the emirate's leadership as an attractive destination for businesses, entrepreneurs, and experts across all disciplines within the sector. Joining the Dubai Gaming and Esports Group, which operates under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, creates opportunities for companies to contribute to the development of this flourishing sector in the emirate.”

During the workshop, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, highlighted the importance of the gaming sector for the upcoming edition of Expand North Star. Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by the chamber, the world's largest event for startups and investors will take place at Dubai Harbour from 13 - 16 October. The session also explored the significance of gaming to the ‘App Olympics’ competition, which is organised by the chamber as part of the 'Create Apps in Dubai' initiative.

During the workshop, representatives from the Dubai Future Foundation participated in a panel discussion focusing on the allocation of key resources among businesses within the sector, in addition to the frameworks and policies governing the industry.

The workshop brought together key industry stakeholders to discuss the local gaming landscape and identify opportunities for Dubai to compete with longer-established and better-funded gaming markets. Participants shared fresh perspectives on ways to achieve economic value in both the short and long terms.

also reviewed the efforts made by the authorities in Dubai to develop the gaming sector and discussed prospects for greater collaboration.

