Webinar highlights chamber’s role in helping businesses unlock new commercial possibilities while protecting their interests

Webinar led by Taylor Wessing LLP and Amazon focused on e-commerce laws and legal considerations

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, in cooperation with Amazon in the UAE and Taylor Wessing LLP (Dubai Branch), recently organised a webinar on the legal and practical aspects of e-commerce.

The webinar was entitled ‘Legal and Practical Aspects of E-Commerce’ and was attended by 144 participants. The agenda focused on recent developments and trends that are shaping e-commerce from both legal and commercial perspectives as well as insight into the laws and legal considerations that need to be front of mind for any business operating in the sector.

Jehad Kazim, Vice President - Legal Services at Dubai Chamber of Commerce, said: “At the Chamber we are committed to ensuring our members have access to the expertise they need to maximise the opportunities of an ever-changing business landscape and protecting their interests. E-commerce is transforming the world at an incredible rate and the chamber organised this event to provide businesses with the insight they need to understand the possibilities, complexities and challenges of this exciting sector.”

Speakers at the webinar were Abdullah Mutawi, Partner, and Julia Ofer, Senior Counsel, at Taylor Wessing LLP (Dubai Branch), as well as Farah Abu Saleh, Head of Seller Services, who leads the Consumer Goods division at Amazon.ae.

Abdullah Mutawi said: “As one of the fastest growing e-commerce sectors in the world, the UAE continues to attract entrepreneurs and established operators to the e-commerce environment along with traditional retailers and brands developing e-commerce as part of their digital transformation strategies. Dubai Chamber of Commerce provides very valuable support to the business community in the UAE, assisting entrepreneurs and established businesses with keeping up with the legal and practical developments that are crucial to successfully run their businesses and get ready for future challenges.

Farah Abu Saleh, Head of Seller Services, Consumer Goods, Amazon.ae, commented: “The majority of everything sold on Amazon comes from the wide range of sellers, including small and medium-sized businesses, that have chosen to grow their business with us. We are extremely proud to have worked alongside the Dubai Chamber during this webinar, giving sellers and entrepreneurs of different sizes a glimpse into the opportunity that lies ahead for them in online retail, as we talked through the practicalities of setting up their online operations, and highlighted key success pillars for them to use as a guide when optimizing their growth. At Amazon, we are committed to empowering businesses across the UAE – their success is our success, and we have a range of programs and tools available to them. Events of this nature, alongside key stakeholders such as the Dubai Chamber, and the Taylor Wessing team, are truly integral as we support sellers and small to medium-sized businesses on their journey.”

“Dubai Chamber of Commerce is committed to providing the practical insight businesses need to thrive and grow in new commercial landscapes — such as e-commerce — as well as protecting their interests in a sector that is constantly evolving. This webinar was a striking example of both.”

