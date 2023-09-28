Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has revealed the programme of activities and workshops for the inaugural edition of Dubai Calligraphy Biennale launching on 1 October with the participation and support of over 200 local and international artists to highlight the art of calligraphy, its beauty, and its role in enhancing communication between cultures. This comes within the framework of the Authority’s commitments to creating a sustainable creative ecosystem that empowers creative talent and motivates them to develop their skills and display their calligraphy-inspired artistic works. The Biennale's programming will include 150+ workshops and 25+ talks alongside 19 exhibitions, activating more than 30 locations to showcase calligraphy masterpieces as well as contemporary and modern visual arts.

The biennale offers its visitors and talent extensive creative spaces, providing them with opportunities to delve into calligraphy techniques and uncover its secrets. Throughout the biennale, creativity will flourish within the walls of the Etihad Museum. Concurrently, the 11th edition of the Dubai International Arabic Calligraphy Exhibition will grace this space, showcasing over 75 diverse artworks crafted by approximately 50 calligraphers and artists from 17 different countries. The museum will be a hub for a wide array of workshops that delve into Thuluth, Naskh, Kufi, Ruq’a, and Muhaqqiq scripts alongside other traditional Arabic fonts.

Participants can attend a group of workshops organised by Tashkeel at Al Safa Art and Design Library, during which they will learn about collage techniques, lettering, and methods of mixing words from different languages to produce distinctive creative works, in addition to Japanese bookbinding methods and the use of pencils, ballpoint pens, and coloured pens. Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children enables visitors to become acquainted with embroidery arts, the basics of making handmade pottery, the origins and foundations of ornamentation, the process of writing letters and connecting them using different artistic methods, and how to design and create animation.

Simultaneously, the School of Life programme in October is held under the theme 'Beauty of Calligraphy'. It features an array of workshops designed to empower participants in honing their creative skills within the medium. Attendees will explore the creative dimensions of Arabic, Japanese, and English calligraphy, delving into the vibrancy and precision inherent in drawing, composing words, and connecting letters. Furthermore, they'll look at the art of manga, and learn techniques involving pottery and beads to craft diverse artworks. This year’s Reading Box will also host 3 workshops on calligraphy in celebration of the biennale’s inaugural edition.

Meanwhile, visitors to Umm Suqeim Library can participate in a creative writing project focused on enhancing their abilities in employing rhetorical expressions. This project entails gaining insights into the principles and components of creative writing and the artistic critique of texts. At DIFC Gate Avenue, a series of workshops will cater to all age groups, teaching them the intricacies of crafting diverse artworks through traditional and contemporary typography and calligraphy. Participants will investigate the allure of visual arts, crafts, interactive games, and the techniques for creating 3D artwork using threads and fabric.

At Dubai Design District, the biennale provides an inspiring creative space for talent through a variety of workshops that provide advanced courses in various arts, including traditional craftsmanship from the UAE brought by artist Sheikha Alserkal while artists Noura Alserkal and Azza Al Qubaisi reveal the secrets of jewellery-making and Islamic ornamentation. Other workshops will also be held by Medaf, Lablicious and thejamjar to provide visitors to the biennale with the chance to discover mixed media compositions, teaching the audience how to use letters and images to create experimental works of art.

Participants of Expo City Dubai’s school programme and mid-term camp will be treated to a series of interactive and educational workshops organised within the biennale that highlight the aesthetics of contemporary and traditional calligraphy, typography and mixed media techniques, while Al Shindagha Museum hosts a captivating journey through Egypt’s ancient history and rich culture, and discover the mysteries and arts of hieroglyphic writing, its complex symbols, and its role in communication between cultures.

At Mohammed bin Rashid Library, artists Yoshimi Fujii, Dr Antoine Abi Aad, Zena Adhami and Alanood Bukhammas will offer workshops that celebrate classic and contemporary Arabic Typography and Japanese calligraphy, while visitors to the Museum of the Future will be able to explore the intersection of tradition and calligraphic innovation, and the ways artists interact with different materials that help them produce imaginative work.

Meanwhile, Alserkal Avenue will come alive with the world of language and storytelling through the biennale’s engaging creative experiences led by artists such as Mark Nashed, Azra Khamissa, Amal Alsaadi, Anood Alkhoory, Latifa Al Hammadi, Meera Yaqoub, and Mryam Anwahi. Slay Café is hosting a series of workshops and masterclasses tackling the art of Arabic calligraphy painting, Al-Wissam and Al Diwani scripts. Efie Gallery has a session titled ‘Dialogue on African Writing Systems’ and a workshop on up-cycled bookbinding.

The inaugural edition of Dubai Calligraphy Biennale is supported by Al Rostamani Group (Lead Supporter) and Sandooq Al Watan (Supporter), and is being held in partnership with a variety of entities in the local cultural scene, including: Dubai Design District (D3), The Cultural and Scientific Association, Mohammed bin Rashid Library, Expo City Dubai, DIFC Gate Avenue, Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation, Juma Al-Majid Center, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Media Office, Dubai Municipality, Alserkal Avenue, Art Dubai, Women’s Museum, Tashkeel, Art Jameel, Mattar Bin Lahej Gallery, Boccara Gallery, Foundry, Khawla Art Gallery, Firetti Gallery, Efie Gallery, BEDU, AWC Gallery, Hobb Bookstore, Opera Gallery, Mondoir Art Gallery, thejamjar, Medaf, Mirzam, Kalimat, Slay Café, Frame Café, 3IXAM, Huawei, and Level Shoes.