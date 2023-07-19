18th edition of the Airshow will see an increased focus on space with new and innovative activations

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – As the global interest in space exploration continues to grow, the industry is no longer the domain of government, aerospace or defence companies. The advancement of innovative space applications by private businesses and industries has led to a creation of a new space economy, one which the Space Foundation expects will grow beyond $634 billion by 2026[1].

With space now expected to be a key component for the future growth of individual countries and the aerospace industry as a whole, it will be a key theme at this year’s Dubai Airshow, with the support of the UAE Space Agency taking it to new horizons.

Following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Dubai Airshow and the UAE Space Agency at the 2021 Airshow, the two parties are collaborating to further enhance the event’s focus on space, strengthening this year’s offering. The aim is to create a more collaborative approach towards space, both locally and globally, in an effort to develop more pioneering partnerships and future projects. H.E. Ibrahim Al Qasim, Deputy Director General of the UAE Space Agency, and H.E. Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) are also part of the Dubai Airshow Advisory Board, providing their strategic advice and insights on space-related themes and the world-class agenda of this year’s Airshow.

H.E. Ibrahim Al Qasim commented: “The UAE has made great strides in building national capabilities in earth observation, training astronauts, sending missions to the moon and soon to the asteroid belt. The most critical component in the next five to ten years will be to build major capabilities in the private sector. We’re looking to facilitate enormous opportunities for startups to be established in the UAE, and there’s no better platform to do this than at the Dubai Airshow. In its 18th cycle lifespan, the show has generated upward of 3 trillion dirhams in business.”

The space sector continues to be a vital industry for the UAE and is already inspiring future generations of astronauts and space scientists. Historic achievements this year include Sultan Al Neyadi becoming the first Arab to walk in space, as well as the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission. The UAE also recently announced the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt (EMA), a groundbreaking 13 year project, featuring six years of spacecraft development and seven years of exploration, which promises to provide a significant boost to Emirati space startups and train Emirati talent. Meanwhile, the Saudi Space Commission made history by sending its first female Saudi astronaut to space.

The same is being seen globally, as countries and their space agencies uncover the possibilities beyond Earth. The global space tourism market is growing at pace and is likely to reach $12,690.6 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 36.4% from 2022 to 2031[2], as leaders such as Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin continue to explore new opportunities for commercial flights to space.

Additionally, as the overall space sectors moves along a growth path, Space Surveillance & Tracking (SST) - a critical capability for ensuring the safety and security of space-based infrastructure, is also a major future business opportunity. A recent Frost & Sullivan study found that the SST market is expected to reach $90m in 2023, growing to $370m in 2037 at a CAGR of 9.4% split across products and services. This represents a considerable growth opportunity for countries and corporate investment in a capability critical to humankinds’ exploration, expansion, and exploitation of Space.

The 18th edition of Dubai Airshow 2023 will take place from 13-17 November at Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai Airshow Site. The mega event will be a key platform for companies and investors who are keen to see and learn about the latest space technologies from industry trailblazers at the biggest Space pavilion to date. Technology Innovation Institute (TII), a leading global scientific research centre and applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), will be making its Dubai Airshow debut and is the host sponsor for this year’s Aerospace 2050 stage, which will cover everything from driving sustainable aviation operations to space exploration and future workforce.

Dr. Gustavo Dos Santos, Chief Researcher, Propulsion and Space Research Center (PSRC) at the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), commented: “The Dubai Airshow is a unique forum that brings together the world’s leading stakeholders in the aerospace and space sectors. Through our presence and sponsorship, we look forward to enhancing awareness and driving innovation in this important sector – one of the UAE’s core national priority areas. With a complete section dedicated to space at the upcoming edition, we hope to add value through our participation in conferences that discuss the correlation between aerospace and climate change, mitigating the use of fossil fuels, capital and infrastructure development in aerospace and space, and pushing the boundaries of this thriving sector.”

In partnership with the UAE Space Agency, Dubai Airshow 2023 will host a dedicated two-day conference programme, gathering high profile leaders, government officials and change-makers who will bring a wealth of knowledge, expertise and visionary insights to push the boundaries of possibilities in space. The sessions will align with the Airshow’s focus on sustainability, highlighting how space plays a vital role in informing sustainable policies and finding solutions for climate change through earth observation. Other themes include the advances in space technology; launch costs reduction, increase in private investments and how the possibility of space tourism is positively affecting the space industry.

The 18th edition will also offer a host of networking opportunities through its Exclusive Ministerial and Space Delegation programmes, connecting industry players with government officials, academia and decision-makers. With the aim to contribute towards building the highly skilled workforce of tomorrow, and aligning with the UAE government’s Make it in the Emirates initiative, Dubai Airshow will also provide students, graduates and young professionals with the opportunity to meet prospective employers and take part in activities through its youth engagement programme. From a New Space start-up competition to Space and Moonwalker meet and greet, aspiring astronauts and space scientists will have plenty of opportunities to learn about the possibilities to forge a career in space.

