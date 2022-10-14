Visitors explored showcases including health and education, metaverse, 5G, startup journeys and sustainable cities

du signed partnerships with key Government entities to leverage key technologies to drive the UAE’s digital transformation agenda

Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has concluded its successful participation at GITEX Global 2022, which was held in Dubai World Trade Center from October 10 – 14, 2022. As a leading digital telco presenting an innovative showcase under the theme ‘Powering Governments, Shaping The Emirates Reality’, du had a major presence at the event, with signing key strategic partnership agreements, visits of multiple dignitaries to its stand, as well as a cutting-edge displays of technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality, metaverse, blockchain, NFT and robotics.

At GITEX Global 2022, visitors discovered a new digital universe driven by the technology revolution and future-forward thinking. During the event, du announced collaborations with several entities including Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) and Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to support the UAE government’s innovation roadmap. du also signed an MoU with Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council for the NAFIS program, a federal initiative that aims to increase the contributions of Emirati citizens within the private sector.

Further, du collaborated with world-leading companies such as Masdar to accelerate the sustainability agenda, Huawei and SINOTRANS and shape the industrial reality, Digital Dubai to empower the UAE startup ecosystem, GoDaddy to facilitate entrepreneurs and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to enable agility. Special offers were introduced for customers in cooperation with Fazaa and Al Futtaim.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du said: “Our participation at GITEX Global 2022 was a remarkable success allowing us to reach new milestones in our journey to becoming a leading digital telco. The event offered us an excellent platform to showcase how technology can be democratized to drive innovation, accelerate digital transformation, and deliver a seamless, digitally inclusive future. The strategic agreements we signed will support our efforts in fostering important partnerships to herald the new digital era aligning with the UAE National Agenda and facilitate sustained development in the UAE.”

Showcasing the digital synergies and benefits of tech-driven innovation, du presented closer-to-reality concepts through interactive exhibits and demos that will bolster digital lifestyles and further drive the smart city agenda. Showcases included the Transport Reality with the Digital Twin solution, the Health and Education Reality in metaverse powered by a 3D hologram, the Industrial Reality featuring 5G-enabled robotics and the Utilities Reality powered by smart grids.

GITEX Global 2022 provided a platform for du to highlight how it is leading the UAE’s innovation charts through future-forward concepts and real-world use cases. The telco also offered insights on untapped emerging use cases from the digital transformation of industries such as government, finance, education, healthcare and retail.

