Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dragos, Inc., the global leader in cybersecurity for industrial control systems (ICS) and operational technology (OT) environments, today announced the opening of its United Arab Emirates (UAE) office in Dubai during its debut appearance at GISEC 2022.

The announcement closely follows Dragos’s expansion in both the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in November 2021 and sends a strong signal of the company’s commitment to the UAE, its government, its business community, and its people. Dragos’s focus on protecting the industrial sector in the region supports UAE initiatives such as ‘Operation 300bn’, which calls for the sector’s GDP contribution to leap from US$ 36 billion to US$ 82 billion, or AED 300 billion, by 2031.

“We stand ready as partners with the UAE industrial community to protect people and make the industrial community safer from cyber threats while the country’s innovators also pursue digital transformation,” said Robert M. Lee, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Dragos. “As the UAE's industrial sector plays an increasingly pivotal role in GDP growth, ICS/OT cybersecurity is more critical than ever in the hyperconnected world in which this change unfolds.”

Included in Dragos’s new office, located in the Dubai Internet City Innovation Hub, is space for the company’s rich array of local OT cybersecurity talent, including incident response, penetration, and threat intelligence professionals. Also included is a training center to upskill talent for OT cybersecurity readiness. In parallel, the company has partnered with key government entities to provide training and threat intelligence and is in the midst of building an advanced, future-ready ecosystem with OEM manufacturers and channel resellers.

To demonstrate its capabilities and how they align with the UAE government’s vision for the industrial sector, Dragos is participating at GISEC 2022, where it is discussing how it delivers a full spectrum industrial security solution that combines the technology, intelligence, and expert services to secure ICS/OT environments. The company has built the largest and most experienced team of OT risk analysts, threat researchers, and incident responders, and codifies their expertise into scalable technology that delivers the most effective protection against industrial threats. Dragos offerings include:

Platform – combines ICS/OT network sensors, a scalable data architecture, and expert analysis modules for asset inventories, vulnerabilities, threats, and streamlined response

– combines ICS/OT network sensors, a scalable data architecture, and expert analysis modules for asset inventories, vulnerabilities, threats, and streamlined response Intelligence – ICS/OT specific news, research, and analysis on industrial cyber threats, industry targeting, vulnerabilities, and actionable defense recommendations

– ICS/OT specific news, research, and analysis on industrial cyber threats, industry targeting, vulnerabilities, and actionable defense recommendations Services – experienced professionals delivering OT security assessments, risk management, threat hunting, and incident response services

Lee will deliver the Opening Keynote for the Critical Infrastructure track on March 23. In his address, “The Energy and Critical Infrastructure Industry Was Hit Hard in 2021, What’s Next,” Lee will discuss the findings of the Dragos Year in Review report, including the rise in threat groups, vulnerabilities, and ransomware as ICS/OT systems digitally transform.

Dragos is exhibiting at Stand C3 at GISEC 2022.