All three will now play alongside a leading professional as part of ‘Team Luckiest Ball on Earth’

Dubai, UAE – The three winners of this year’s Luckiest Ball on Earth Grand Final will tee up alongside some of golf’s biggest names in the DP World Tour Championship Rolex Pro-Am event on Tuesday 14th November.

UAE amateur golfers David Warham (Jumeirah Golf Estates Club, 37 points), Misun Kim (Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, 39 points) and Hashem Shana’ah (Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club, 41 points ACPO) were yesterday crowned the respective winners of the men's, ladies and junior divisions of the Luckiest Ball on Earth Grand Final, at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

All three will now play in ‘Team Luckiest Ball on Earth’ at the Rolex Pro-Am on the 14th November alongside one of the leading professionals from the top 50 players in the Race to Dubai Rankings, who will battle it out at the DP World Tour Championship from 16-19th November.

The Luckiest Ball on Earth Grand Final also featured two special nearest to the pin competitions, on the 8th and 14th holes. These were won by Anca Pirvu (Emirates Golf Club) and Hannah Alan (Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club).

First launched in 2011, the Luckiest Ball on Earth has become a popular competition within the UAE’s growing golf scene, giving amateurs the chance to play alongside star players such as Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, at the fifth and final Rolex Series event of the season.

This year’s 12th edition of the Luckiest Ball on Earth featured qualifying tournaments held at 18 golf clubs across the UAE from 2nd September to 22nd October, with winning players from the mens, ladies and junior competitions advancing to yesterday’s Grand Final.

Tom Phillips, Head of Middle East for DP World Tour, said: “We are delighted to welcome David, Misun and Hashem to this year’s Rolex Pro-Am tournament to enjoy a money-can’t-buy experience playing alongside some of the best golfers in the world. The Luckiest Ball on Earth is a fantastic initiative that provides everyday golfers with a chance to meet their heroes – one that is always a pleasure to deliver in partnership with local golf clubs and the Emirates Golf Foundation. We look forward to watching David, Misun and Hashem showcase their skills in the Rolex Pro-Am.”

The Luckiest Ball on Earth is open to all amateur golfers who hold an Official Club Handicap recognised by the Emirates Golf Federation, with a maximum handicap of 28 for men and juniors, and 36 for ladies.

The DP World Tour Championship offers a fantastic day out for all, combining world-class golf with an array of exciting activities and experiences including free golf lessons, kid’s areas, trick-shot shows and sports activations, as well as premium hospitality and food and beverage options. For more information about ticket options, visit DP World Tour Championship 2023.

About the DP World Tour



The DP World Tour is the main men’s professional golf Tour of the European Tour group, with a global schedule featuring a minimum of 39 tournaments in 26 different countries across the 2023 season.



Formerly known as the European Tour, which was established in 1972, the 2023 DP World Tour schedule includes five Rolex Series events, along with four Major Championships, one World Golf Championship event, as well as tournaments staged around the world with a minimum prize of $2million for all events solely sanctioned by the DP World Tour.



The season concludes with the final Rolex Series event, the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, where the winner of the Tour’s season-long competition, the Race to Dubai Rankings in partnership with Rolex, will be crowned.



DP World, the leading provider of global smart end-to-end supply chain and logistics solutions, is the title partner of the DP World Tour, which is administered by the European Tour group.



About the European Tour group



The European Tour group is the overarching corporate brand which administers four competition brands: the DP World Tour, the Challenge Tour, the Legends Tour and, along with the PGA of America, is the Managing Partner of golf’s greatest team contest, the Ryder Cup.



Established in 1972, the European Tour group is committed to ‘Driving Golf Further’ through our guiding principles of being innovative, inclusive and global.



Innovative: We are driving innovation in golf through the creation of award-winning content, pioneering tournament formats and the use of the latest technology and inventive fan engagement. We are committed to attracting new audiences whilst respecting the tradition of our sport.



Inclusive: We are committed to include all who share a love for the game of golf. We are passionate about a closer collaboration with the women’s game, golf for the disabled and promoting the many physical and mental health benefits of playing golf.



Global: Since 1972, players from 38 different countries have won tournaments on our main Tour, while our live broadcast reaches more than 490 million homes in more than 150 countries every week, generating in excess of 2,200 global broadcast hours for each event. We also enjoy the support of many of the world’s leading business brands with DP World, Rolex, BMW, Emirates, Fortinet, Hilton and Zoom as Official Partners.



The European Tour group has Strategic Alliances with the PGA TOUR, the Sunshine Tour and ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia, while we ensure we have a positive long-term impact on the courses, countries and the communities we visit through ‘Golf for Good’, the umbrella name for the European Tour group’s commitment to ‘Driving Golf Further’ in an environmentally and socially sustainable way.

About the Rolex Series



The Rolex Series is the premium category of events on the DP World Tour, comprising five tournaments in 2023, staged in a variety of world-class golfing locations around the globe, each with a minimum prize fund of US$9 million and 9,000 Race to Dubai points available.



Showcasing innovation, enriched media, content and broadcast coverage, and a superior event experience for the world’s top players, the list of Rolex Series Champions includes some of golf’s most distinguished names.



The Rolex Series was launched in 2017, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of Rolex’s enduring partnership with the European Tour group.



In 2023, the Rolex Series comprises; the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (January 19-22), the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (January 26-29), the Genesis Scottish Open (July 13-16) the BMW PGA Championship (September 14-17) and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, Dubai (November 16-19), where the winner of the Race to Dubai in Partnership with Rolex will be crowned.