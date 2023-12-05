Attend the Global Sustainable Aviation Forum at the Impact Hub, exploring strategies for achieving net-zero carbon in the air transport sector.

Explore the importance of inclusive infrastructure and disability in climate action at the Women's Pavilion majlis.

The Green Zone, open to the public until 12 December, offers an extended opportunity for attendees to engage in impactful initiatives and discussions.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of food choices with over 90 food and beverage outlets featuring a diverse range of cuisines. There will be a unique 100 percent vegan food truck park and Alkebulan, the world’s first African dining hall.

Dubai: As the Green Zone activities for the public at COP28 enter Day 5, the spotlight shifts to Al Wasl Plaza, set to host the much-anticipated inaugural sustainable fashion show on 6 December.

For one day the Al Wasl Plaza will transform into a fashion runway, featuring renowned names and emerging regional designers such as Demobaza.

This first fashion show at a COP, will present sustainable collections from committed designers. The event, scheduled from 7:30 pm to 9:15 pm, is a unique opportunity to witness the convergence of fashion and sustainability.

Motorsports enthusiasts should race to The Green Zone Stage for The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile’s (FIA) ‘Shaping a Just Transition to a Net-Zero Road Transport Future’ from 10 am - 11:30 am.

Meanwhile,The Planet Is Our Playground panel discussion will address sustainability in various aspects of different sports from 3 pm - 3:45 pm.

From 11:30 am - 12:30 pm there will be a presentation on Formula E's Race Against Climate Change. During the session, you will hear how the all-electric motorsport championship continues to pioneer within motorsport, technology, and sustainability, providing fans with spectacular racing and teams and partners with a world-leading test bed to develop cutting-edge sustainable solutions.

For more climate-focused events on multi-level action, urbanization, the built environment, and transport, numerous open sessions are available. Here are some of them.

Bridging University-Industry-Society to Advance Sustainability will take place from 2 pm - 3 pm at Impact Hub, level 5 majlis. Leaders will engage within their networks and beyond to envision and catalyze potential contributions leading research universities and research institutions from around the world can make to address critical climate change and sustainability challenges under discussion at COP28.

The session Cities Leading the Way on Sustainable Food and Climate at the Women's Pavilion majlis from 10 am to 11:30 am will emphasize the crucial role of cities in food systems. With cities consuming 70% of total food production, this event aims to showcase transformative initiatives by mayors and city leaders. The session will highlight the potential of food system changes to improve lives, prosperity, and planetary health, issuing a call to national governments for integrating food in the NDCs, sharing ongoing efforts, and achievements.

The Global Sustainable Aviation Forum, scheduled from 10 am to 2 pm at the Impact Hub, level 2 multi-purpose meeting room, aims to bring together stakeholders from airlines, airports, air traffic management, and the civil aerospace sector. The forum will delve into strategies for achieving the ambitious goal of net-zero carbon by 2050 within the air transport sector.

The event Inclusive Infrastructure, Disability and Climate Change at the Women's Pavilion majlis from 1 pm to 2:30 pm will emphasize the importance of accessibility and inclusion for individuals with disabilities in urban development and climate action. It will showcase ongoing initiatives and outlines priority actions for fostering disability-inclusive climate change infrastructure.

The Accelerating City Climate Action at Speed and Scale: An Innovate4Cities Implementation Showcase will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm at Terra - The Sustainability Pavilion, Terra Auditorium. The showcase will highlight collaborative initiatives responding to the need for transformative climate action in areas such as resilience, decarbonization, and advanced data. It will involve leaders from local government, business, and civil society, catalyzing partnerships for a net-zero, climate-resilient future.

The Closer to Home: Planning the Cities of the Future session will be held from 3:30 pm to 5 pm at the Women's Pavilion majlis. It will address the critical role of integrated urban planning in reducing emissions and transforming cities into sustainable spaces. The session will bring together city leaders and innovators working towards a future where cities harmonize with nature and prioritize people's quality of life.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of food choices with over 90 food and beverage outlets featuring a diverse range of cuisines. Selected restaurants in the Green Zone include Assembly Mezze & Skewers, Alif Café, PXB, The Four Food Truck Parks, Q Coffee, Hideaway, Reform Bar & Grill, Tost, and several others. Remember to make a reservation for a restaurant in the Green Zone via Eat App. Do not miss the Expo City Farm, featuring both indoor and outdoor spaces growing crops, fruits, and vegetables.

The Green Zone will be open until 12 December and visitors must have a pass to access the site. Register for your free Green Zone Day Pass here: https://greenzonepass.cop28.com.

Visitor are urged to use the Dubai Metro for faster, easier and greener travel to COP28 UAE. Plan your journey at: https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/public-transport/timetable#DubaiMetro

