Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Domain Days Dubai 2025, the Middle East and Africa’s premier conference on domains, hosting, cloud and everything web presence related, returns to the Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah on 22–23 October 2025. The two‑day business event will dive into domain investments, registrars, registries, monetization, Web3 domains, web‑hosting providers and cloud services. This year also brings new experts & topics related to Wordpress, cyber security, trademarks and much more. The premier event features fireside chats, panel discussions and expert insights on domain‑registration best practices,investing, parking and monetization strategies.

Sponsors & Partners

The conference has already secured an impressive roster of supporters. The Platinum tier is led by Nova Registry and Freename, two innovators in domain registry and Web3 domains. Gold sponsors include industry‑leading platform provider WebPros, the company behind cPanel, Plesk and WHMCS, as well as Sedo, DMARC Manager, it.com Domains, AEserver, ROTD, .hiphop, Blackwall and 10Web.io. These sponsors join a diverse list of partners ranging from registrars and registries (Above.con, Patchstach, Real Time Register, .store Domains, Atom.com, Tasjeel.ae and Unstoppable Domains) to hosting communities and forums.

Daily Sessions

Domain Days sessions will explore the most pressing topics shaping the domain industry and digital infrastructure:

Domain Investments & Registrar Trends – experts unpack how registrars, registries and investors are reshaping the domain market. Monetization & Parking Strategies – speakers discuss innovative monetization models, parking providers and traffic sources. Web3 & Blockchain Domains – a look at decentralized naming systems and NFTs, technologies hailed as the future of the internet. Web‑Hosting & Cloud Innovations – sessions featuring leading hosting, cloud and SaaS companies on the latest hosting technologies and cloud‑computing advancements. Domain Registration & Management Best Practices – panelists share insights on managing domain portfolios, from registrations to renewals and policy compliance.

Featured Speakers

Domain Days Dubai attracts a wide range of experts from the MEA region and beyond.

Dr. Marwan Alzarouni, CEO, Dubai Blockchain Centre.

Molehe Wesi, Chief Executive Officer, .ZA Domain Name Authority.

Bashar Al-Abdulhadi, DCEO KuwaitNet

Charles Shaban, Chief Representative Officer, MENA International Trademark Association (INTA)

Ingabire Mwikarago, CEO, RICTA (Rwanda Internet Community and Technology Alliance).

Sandy Carter, COO, Unstoppable Domains

Sahar Khan, Associate Director – Channel Partnerships, Radix Domain Services DMCC.

Carston Sjoerup, COO, WebPros

Nabil Babache, CEO, Nindohost

About Domain Days Dubai

Domain Days Dubai is organized by Munir Badr, Founder & CEO of AEserver.com - a leading domain name registrar and digital service provider in UAE in partnership with the Dubai Blockchain Center and gathers industry experts, companies and enthusiasts from around the world to learn, network and shape the future of the digital domain industry.

Advance Ticket Sale Ends 31 August. Attendees are encouraged to secure their passes before the Advance Ticket Sale deadline to take advantage of discounted pricing and ensure access to all sessions and networking events.

For more information and to register, visit www.domaindays.com.

Media Contact:

Munir Badr

dubai@domaindays.com