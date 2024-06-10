Dubai, UAE:– Get ready to traverse the ever-shifting sands of the domain industry at Domain Days Dubai 2024! Set your compasses for the luxurious Marriott Resort, The Palm, Dubai, UAE. This year's event, themed "Navigating the Sands of Change," promises to be an oasis in the vast domain desert, offering unparalleled insights and networking opportunities.

Following the remarkable success of Domain Days Dubai 2023, which saw an impressive 191 attendees, 40 distinguished speakers, and representation from 52 nationalities, this year's event is poised to be even bigger and better. The 2023 conference garnered extensive media coverage with over 54 publications and achieved an outstanding 94% attendance rate. Participants praised the event for its exceptional organization, high-caliber content, and the opportunity to connect with domain professionals from around the globe.

"After the first event, it became a must-attend conference."

Braden Pollock (Angel Investor)

Similarly, Jack Dai from DN.com highlighted the thoughtful arrangements and the significance of the Middle Eastern market, expressing his eagerness for the 2024 event.

We expect over 250 attendees, including more than 100 additional MENA Web Infrastructure sector participants.

Event Details:

Dates : November 5th & 6th, 2024

: November 5th & 6th, 2024 Venue : Marriott Resort, The Palm, Dubai, UAE

: Marriott Resort, The Palm, Dubai, UAE Theme: Navigating the Sands of Change

This year's event also comes at the perfect time, aligning with the ICANN81 Annual General Meeting, which will take place from November 9 to 14, 2024, at the Istanbul Congress Center. This timing provides an excellent opportunity for attendees to extend their stay and participate in significant industry events.

Domain Days Dubai 2024 is your opportunity to stay ahead in the ever-evolving domain industry. Take advantage of this chance to gain valuable insights, forge new connections, and navigate the sands of change with the best in the business.

For more information and to register, visit DomainDays.com

About Domain Days Dubai:

Domain Days Dubai is at the forefront of the domain industry, bringing together experts and professionals to discuss the latest trends, innovations, and opportunities. The event is renowned for its high-quality content, excellent networking opportunities, and the unique experience it offers attendees. The event is organized by AEserver.com - a leading domain name registrar & web hosting company in the UAE in partnership with our local co-host: Dubai Blockchain Center

