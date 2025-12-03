Doha – Qatar: The Doha Forum: Youth Edition 2025 opened this morning at Multaqa building in Education City Student Center, jointly organized by QatarDebate Center and the Doha Forum. The event, held from December 3–4, is being organized in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Sports and Youth and Media City Qatar.

The opening ceremony drew high-level officials, including Her Excellency Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, Minister of Education and Higher Education, and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of QatarDebate Center; His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Abdulla bin Ali Al Thani, Chairman of Media City Qatar; His Excellency Engineer Yasser Al-Jamal, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports and Youth and Vice Chairman of QatarDebate; His Excellency Mubarak Ajlan Al-Kuwari, Executive Director of the Permanent Committee for Organizing Conferences; and Dr. Hayat A. Maarafi, Executive Director, QatarDebate, alongside a distinguished group of diplomats and international experts.

Opening Ceremony

In his opening remarks, His Excellency Engineer Yasser Al-Jamal emphasized the pivotal role of youth in shaping the future, addressing the participants by stating: “Your participation today sends a clear message that young people are not merely present on the scene, but are a force capable of transforming dialogue into initiatives, and visions into actionable steps that create real impact.”

He added: “Our world today is undergoing rapid transformations that are redrawing the maps of politics, economy, and knowledge, while raising new questions regarding technology, culture, and security. Amidst these changes, this forum provides you, young people, with an opportunity to be active partners in shaping events, rather than be passive recipients of knowledge.”

He also stressed that “the true value of this gathering lies in translating these discussions into concrete actions that produce tangible impact.”

Commenting on this occasion, His Excellency Mubarak Ajlan Al-Kuwari said: “Justice is not only debated within the halls of conferences but is tested in real-world contexts such as classrooms, digital spaces, workplaces, and communities.”

He explained: “The Youth edition of the Doha Forum was launched specifically to ensure that your perspectives, interests, and priorities are genuinely integrated into the discussions before they reach the main stage. Over more than two decades, the Doha Forum has established itself as a platform for serious dialogue, grounded in the pursuit of practical solutions, ranging from diplomacy and conflict resolution to technology, climate, global health, and media.”

He concluded by affirming that “this space exists for candid dialogue, rigorous arguments, and innovative ideas.”

For his part, Mr. Abdulrahman Al-Subaie, Director of Administration and Strategy at QatarDebate, commented: “The relationship between the QatarDebate Center and the Doha Forum is not a mere signed document or a partnership preserved in files, but a convergence of visions and a profound recognition that the voice of youth is not a fleeting echo, but a compass guiding the direction of the future. We believe that dialogue is not a luxury but a necessity, and that empowering young people with skills is an investment in global peace and resilience.”

He added: “Our world faces challenges that know no passports. Climate change, food security, technological advancement, and social justice are storms affecting the entire globe. We cannot confront a world of such complexity with a single mind or a single vision.”

This year’s forum brings together more than 150 emerging leaders from over 100 countries, offering a global platform for youth to develop solutions and policy recommendations to be presented at the main Doha Forum. Held under the theme “Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress,” the program tackles key issues in geopolitics, economic development, emerging technologies, cultural diplomacy, and security.

The ceremony also featured a dialogue with His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Abdulla bin Ali Al Thani moderated by journalist Mohammed Islam, on the role of media in empowering young people, . During the session, His Excellency stressed that: “Media is the true language of this generation. We are moving beyond simply consuming content; we are building an ecosystem where young creators lead the narrative. At Media City Qatar, our commitment is simple: to transform the digital energy of our youth into a stronger creative economy for Qatar and global opportunity, ensuring that the next great ideas – and the powerful voices of Arabic content – are launched right here in Doha.”

First-Day Events

The first day continued with a series of high-level panels examining global challenges. A key session, “Who Holds the Line: Rethinking Responsibility in Geopolitics,” explored shifts in global power dynamics and proposed new frameworks for accountability and international cooperation driven by young leaders. The session was moderated by Laila Humairah, Executive Producer and Presenter at Euronews, and featured prominent speakers including Tirana Hassan, incoming CEO of Doctors Without Borders, USA, and former Executive Director of Human Rights Watch; Aaron Maté, Canadian writer and journalist. And host of The Pushback and Grayzone; Sheikha Amna Al Thani, Founder and CEO of Strategy Hub; and Suad Abdel Aziz, Sudanese-American human rights lawyer and founder of the Decolonize Sudan Initiative.

The forum continues with expert sessions, skills-building workshops, and open dialogues aimed at developing practical policy proposals to be presented by youth delegations.

Signing of a Memorandum of Understanding

The first day of the forum also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between QatarDebate Center and Qatar Foundation for Social Work. The MoU was signed by Abdulrahman Ibrahim Al-Subaie, Director of Administration and Strategy at QatarDebate, and Noor Salah Al Mohannadi, Director of the Communication Department at the Foundation, on behalf of their organizations.

The three-year memorandum forms part of a partnership aimed at strengthening dialogue and communication skills within Qatari society through training programs that foster a sound environment for constructive debate under the supervision of the QatarDebate Center.

Commenting on this occasion, Noor Salah Al Mohannadi explained that this step reflects the Foundation’s commitment to building strategic partnerships that enhance dialogue and critical thinking skills among the beneficiaries of its affiliated centers, enabling them to participate effectively in social issues within a comprehensive institutional framework. She further affirmed that the memorandum supports the Foundation’s efforts to deliver high-quality programs that develop beneficiaries’ capacities and enhance their presence on platforms for dialogue, in line with national priorities aimed at reinforcing social development and generating sustainable societal impact.

The cooperation framework includes coordinating community debates within the Foundation and its affiliated centers, designing training programs in debate and critical thinking, and supporting beneficiaries’ participation in regional and international events related to social and humanitarian issues. It also covers the exchange of expertise, collaboration on international engagements and conferences, and the organization of joint activities that serve shared objectives and strengthen community awareness. In addition, the agreement includes media cooperation that supports the strategic goals of both parties and broadens the reach of their joint programs.

About QatarDebate:

QatarDebate Center, founded by Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, was established in 2008 and is the national debating organization for Qatar. We aim to be a guiding force in nurturing the spirit of free thought, open discussions, and constructive debate in Qatar, the wider Arab region and beyond.

At QatarDebate, we believe by “Enriching Dialogue, Empowering Minds”, we prepare the next generation with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to explore, analyze, and debate important issues from all sides.

The efforts of QatarDebate Center in spreading the culture of debate and open dialogue are expanding and spreading via building bridges of cooperation with many institutes locally and internationally. QatarDebate nurtures unique programs with the aim of spreading QatarDebate’s message across the globe.

QatarDebate Center serves the community by partnering with local organizations and ministries to improve public discourse. We organize events and tournaments for schools and universities worldwide. QatarDebate also fosters Team Qatar, the national debating team that represents Qatar in international championships.