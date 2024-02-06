Celebrating a fusion of fashion, beauty, and cultural discourse, Doha Festival City hosted an unforgettable two-day experience marked by engaging masterclasses and insightful conversations among industry pioneers.

Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, hosted its anticipated "GQ Live X Harvey Nichols Doha" fashion event, featuring the speaker series on January 30th and 31st. The event spanned two days, engaging attendees with talks, masterclasses, and showcases of luxury collections.

Doha Festival City's collaboration with GQ and Harvey Nichols Doha for the "GQ Live X Harvey Nichols Doha" fashion event created an immersive experience for fashion enthusiasts, trendsetters, and industry professionals. The event kicked off with a cultural conversation featuring luminaries Dana Al Fardan, Sheikh Khalifa Al Thani, and Abdulrahman Al Muftah discussing their pioneering work.. Guests were then invited to explore a bespoke trunk show curated by GQ, which highlighted the latest trends in fashion and beauty, accompanied by a live DJ, engaging visuals, and a selection of mocktails and canapés, showcasing celebrated brands in an atmosphere of contemporary elegance.

The following day continued with masterclasses from notable figures including stylist Emna Hedi, make-up artist Salima Aliani, and artist Ibrahim Al Baker, offering industry insights. The event also featured a discussion with leading designer Amal Al Raisi, exploring her aesthetic vision, and concluded with an engaging dialogue on curating the perfect accessories collection with Moses Opoku-Serebuoh and Nasser Al Ansari, highlighting rare and sought-after sunglasses.

Featuring Harvey Nichols Doha's leading collections across menswear, womenswear, grooming, and beauty, as well as beautifully curated furniture by West Elm and catering by Nanou Herman, this landmark event reinforced Doha Festival City's position as a hub for fashion, culture, and innovation, fostering a dynamic synergy that sets new benchmarks for future endeavors.

"We are pleased with the collaboration with GQ and Harvey Nichols Doha, which played a key role in the success of our recent fashion event at Doha Festival City. Their contributions greatly enhanced the attendee experience, highlighting the seamless integration of fashion, culture, and innovation. This partnership has established a new benchmark for what we can accomplish together, setting the stage for future collaborations,," said Robert Hall, Director Asset Management Qatar, reflecting on the successful conclusion of the fashion event at Doha Festival City.

