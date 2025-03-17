INDEX, The Hotel Show, and WORKSPACE reflect a combined heritage of more than 30 years, as over 30,000 industry visitors expected to attend trio of co-located shows from 27-29 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai is set to reinforce its standing as the Middle East’s and Northern Africa’s epicentre of interior design and hospitality this May when it hosts the region’s most influential design and hospitality trade show event series. INDEX, The Hotel Show, and WORKSPACE– organized by dmg events – return to Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 27th-29th May, with their co-location ensuring an unparalleled platform for buyers from across MENA to connect with the world’s biggest and most innovative brands.

With a combined heritage of 30 years, the co-located shows unite the full spectrum of interior design, hospitality, and workspace innovation, reinforcing Dubai’s role as the region’s premier destination for architects, designers, hoteliers, F&B professionals, and industry leaders to connect for business. Combined, the shows will span 55,249 sqm, feature over 70 countries, and are expected to attract more than 33,000 industry visitors, including buyers from retail, hospitality, commercial real estate, and procurement.

“Dubai’s transformation into a global design and hospitality hub is driven by visionary leadership, world-class infrastructure, and its strategic location,” said Elaine O’Connell, dmg events’ Senior VP of Design and Hospitality. “As a centre for business, trade, and innovation, it seamlessly connects industry leaders, creatives, and investors worldwide.

The co-location of INDEX, The Hotel Show, and WORKSPACE offers a fully comprehensive design and hospitality ecosystem where professionals can source products, gain insights, and forge meaningful business connections. O’Connell added: “With a carefully curated mix of new and established brands, emerging talent, and transformative solutions, these shows embody the energy and creativity that make Dubai the region’s leading design capital and champion its fostering of innovation and ability to set new industry benchmarks.”

For more than 30 years, INDEX has been the flagship event for the Middle East and North Africa’s (MENA) interior design and fit-out industry. The event gathers thousands of industry leaders – including architects, designers, retailers, and distributors – to explore groundbreaking design solutions across key product sectors, including furniture, lighting, décor, kitchen and bathroom, smart home technologies, flooring and surfaces and more. The highly anticipated INDEX Design Talks will again serve as the industry’s think tank, hosting debates and discussions that address the biggest trends and challenges shaping interior design.

Meanwhile, more than 20 years of success has seen The Hotel Show evolve into the region’s largest and longest-running hospitality trade event, connecting global suppliers with key buyers from across MENA. The event features an unmatched lineup of products spanning hotel technology, F&B services, textiles, wellness solutions, and cleaning innovations.

This year, The Hotel Show will present three specialised conference tracks: HITEC – a powerhouse hospitality technology summit featuring next-gen innovations from industry leaders; The Hospitality Leadership and F&B Forum – a premier gathering of hoteliers and foodservice professionals shaping the industry’s future; and The Engineering and Sustainability Summit – a vital platform for sustainable solutions in hospitality engineering.

Attendees can also look forward to high-energy features such as The Chefs Table, where culinary teams battle for the coveted ‘Hotel Culinary Team of the Year’ title, and the exciting return of the Housekeepers’ Challenge. This year on the show floor will be a dedicated VIP lounge for hosted buyers and VIP’s invited to the event from across the hospitality and interiors industry.

WORKSPACE, celebrating its 22nd edition, is the Middle East’s foremost platform for workspace design, office interiors, and workplace technology. With businesses across the region prioritising well-being, hybrid working, and technological advancement, WORKSPACE will showcase the latest solutions shaping the modern work environment. The WORKSPACE Summit will gather visionaries to explore trends such as AI integration, remote collaboration tools, and wellness-focused design concepts.

O’Connell concludes: “Beyond showcasing groundbreaking products and trends, our free-to-attend conferences—endorsed by the globally recognised CPD Certification Service—offer unparalleled access to expert knowledge, industry foresight, and accredited learning opportunities. This ensures that attendees not only stay ahead of the curve but also gain valuable credentials to elevate their professional standing in an ever-evolving global market.”

