Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has confirmed its continued support for Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai (JGT Dubai) as the official partner of its second edition to be held in February 2023.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, and Martin Leake, Special Adviser – Precious Stones, DMCC, took part in a press conference arranged to announce the details of the upcoming JGT Dubai 2023, along with other key speakers including David Bondi, Senior Vice President of Informa Markets in Asia, Corrado Peraboni, Chief Executive Officer of Italian Exhibition Group, and Tawhid Abdullah, Chairman of Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “DMCC has played a key role in positioning the emirate as a global trade hub, particularly for commodities such as diamonds and gold. We have achieved this through world-class facilities and services, a robust and business-friendly operating environment, and a full calendar of events that have convened industry leaders. As we reinforce our role as the number one global diamond trade hub, our status as the world’s largest physical gold trade hub, and significantly increase our role in coloured gemstones, supporting a leading trade show like JGT Dubai is a natural step. Following on from the overwhelming success of the inaugural edition last year, JGT Dubai 2023 is set to connect key stakeholders from across the industry and unlock a host of trade opportunities.”

JGT Dubai brings together experts and practitioners from the industry to build connections and forge partnerships, unlocking the full potential of the global market and elevating the entire gem and jewellery ecosystem. These objectives align with DMCC’s vision and reiterate the vital role that it plays in connecting the world through Dubai.

With events such as JGT Dubai, DMCC aims to stimulate a global dialogue to discuss emerging trends – such as new technologies and markets – as well as challenges and opportunities on the horizon for the industry. This will facilitate the flow and exchange of knowledge, the adoption of best practices, and the deployment of new technologies to create an innovative and a sustainable industry.

The co-organisers of JGT Dubai, Informa Markets and Italian Exhibition Group, said: “We are pleased to announce the second edition of JGT Dubai, an event generated from the effective mix of the strategic assets of IEG and Informa Markets together with DMCC and Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group. The expertise of the partners involved has resulted in an innovative and global hub that, also thanks to the collaboration of ITA, Italian Trade Agency, has already managed to show the potential of interest in finished jewellery and components, gold, silverware and technology for a buyer target centred on those markets that have made the Emirates’ ‘City of Gold’ their commercial capital. As the first global event of its kind in 2023 – the year when the world enters a new phase of reopening – JGT Dubai takes on a more significant meaning. It signals the beginning of a season of product sourcing, networking and collaboration. More importantly, it represents a time of optimism, growth and renewal. With the progressive reopening of borders and the anticipated rebound in air travel, we expect a greater level of participation among international suppliers and buyers when the fair opens its doors in February.”

Held under the theme of “The Centre of Business,” JGT Dubai is on track to becoming one of the industry’s top B2B sourcing destinations following its launch in February this year. The fair offers buyers exclusive access to an outstanding roster of international manufacturers, designers and jewellery ateliers, and the opportunity to explore and discover forward-thinking trends in jewellery, gemstones and industry-related technology and services.

JGT Dubai 2022 attracted over 4,000 visitors from around 100 countries. The inaugural edition of the fair hosted over 200 wholesalers, retailers and brands spanning Eastern Europe, the Middle East, South America and South Asia, with a curated selection of more than 300 exhibitors from 23 countries featuring fine and finished jewellery, loose diamonds and coloured gemstones to technology solutions and equipment.

JGT Dubai 2023 will be held from 12–14 February at the Dubai World Trade Centre. It will be jointly organised by Informa Markets Jewellery and Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), in addition to being powered by DMCC and the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG).

