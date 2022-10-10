Dubai: Dubai Land Department (DLD) is participating in the global event, GITEX Technology Week 2022, one of the most prominent technology-related events in the world. GITEX is taking place until 14 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre, and DLD’s participation seeks to highlight its pioneering efforts in the real estate sector.

Through Digital Dubai Authority’s platform, No. 32, DLD is highlighting many of its projects related to its most prominent services available on its smart application, Dubai REST, which was self-developed by DLD to be the region’s first digital real estate platform, allowing users to make real estate business decisions through an integrated set of digital procedures without the need for paper documents. This would consolidate the emirate’s position as a global destination for real estate investment by reducing procedures and keeping pace with the latest technological developments, and the app also offers a number of services available on DLD’s website.

His Excellency Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of Dubai Land Department, said: “We are continuously keen to develop smart and digital services in the emirate’s real estate sector to save our customers’ time and effort and allow visitors and investors globally to benefit from DLD’s pioneering services from anywhere in the world.”

Bin Mejren added: “We are committed to working in accordance with the vision and strategy of the wise leadership to consolidate Dubai’s position and its real estate sector among the best global investment destinations, which is in line with the Principles of the 50, which stipulates building the best economy in the world and employing modern technology and artificial intelligence as a basis for the emirate’s comprehensive development towards the next fifty.”

DLD, through its participation in GITEX Global 2022, confirms its continuous support for the digital transformation process, which highlights the importance of adopting innovative practices to develop a sustainable knowledge-based economy and contribute to supporting the growth of the emirate as a leading hub for innovation and technology. Today, in this global event that attracts stakeholders and investors from all over the world, DLD is displaying to participants the most prominent developments and benefits it is offering them, in line with best practices and international standards.

-Ends-