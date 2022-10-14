Large turnout of visitors to learn about the latest initiatives and services

Dubai: Dubai Land Department (DLD) and its technical arm, Emirates Real Estate Solutions Company (ERES) concluded their participation in GITEX Technology Week 2022, which took place at the World Trade Centre from 10 October to 14 October.

DLD, through its participation in Digital Dubai Authority’s pavilion, and ERES, through its stand at the exhibition, displayed the latest developments of DLD and its sectors and agencies in terms of advanced smart and electronic services toward serving its customers from all over the world, in line with its endeavours to position Dubai as the world’s premier real estate destination and a byword for innovation, trust, and happiness

DLD and ERES’ pavilions were popular with GITEX visitors, where the most prominent smart services, initiatives and achievements in the real estate sector were highlighted, specifically the Dubai REST app and the services provided on it. Dubai Land Department will proceed with developing an innovative and sustainable global real estate environment in accordance with the best standards and practices.

DLD is constantly seeking to update the digital services in Dubai’s real estate sector aimed at establishing trust and transparency among customers and enhancing the governance of the real estate sector. The aim is to provide integrated services as well as developing the necessary legislation to ensure the regulation of the sector and encourage and manage investment in it, which contributes to achieving leadership in the real estate markets regionally and globally.

