Diarmuid Murphy's impressive performance secured him the title of overall winner of the 19th Dubai Duty Free Mark Fahy Memorial Golf Tournament held on the Fire Course of Jumeirah Golf Estates on Saturday, 23rd March.

Dubai Duty Free has supported this Dubai Irish Golf Society (DIGS) event since 2005, which runs in memory of Mark Fahy, a prominent figure within the Irish community here in Dubai, before sadly losing his battle with cancer.

Drawing 92 players to compete in the individual stableford format, Murphy’s remarkable round featured a net eagle on the first hole, setting the tone for a stellar display of golf. With an additional six birdies to his credit, Murphy's consistent play propelled him to the top spot, clinching victory by a narrow margin of just one stroke.

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free along with Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President – Marketing, were in attendance to present the winners with their trophies.

Commenting on the success of the tournament, Colm McLoughlin said, “We are delighted to see a great number of players as we marked the 19th year of this annual golf event, which honours Mark Fahy, a good friend of Dubai Duty Free and of the Irish community. Thanks to the new DIGS Captain Eoin Sheridan, my team at Dubai Duty Free, and Jumeirah Golf Estates for making this year’s event so enjoyable. I am glad the competition was so closely contested and that a great day was had by all.”

Eoin Finn demonstrated exceptional skill and composure to claim the top spot in the Best Gross Division with a score of 77 (+5). In the Individual Stableford category, Kieran McGann's stellar performance secured him a well-deserved victory with an impressive score of 39 points. His round was highlighted by a remarkable net eagle on the challenging par-5 13th hole, showcasing his skill and determination on the course. In a closely contested competition, McGann clinched the win on countback, edging out Maurice Butler, who also scored 39 points, for the top spot. Meanwhile, Mark Higgins delivered a commendable performance to secure third place with a score of 38 points.

In the Ladies Division, Nicola Milton emerged as the clear winner with an impressive score of 37 points. Milton's stellar performance was marked by four net birdies and a notable gross birdie on the challenging 15th hole, while Laura Conneely secured second place.

Scott Gilbert showcased his accuracy by clinching the Nearest the Pin contest for the gents on hole 14, impressively landing his approach shot just 15 feet from the pin. Meanwhile, Jamie Hosie demonstrated remarkable power and precision, securing the Longest Drive accolade on hole 7 with a booming shot down the fairway.

Adding to her impressive performance, Nicola Milton continued her dominance by claiming victory in both the Nearest the Pin and Longest Drive competitions.

