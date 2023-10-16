Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) toured DEWA’s stand at GITEX Global 2023, and reviewed DEWA’s key projects that aim to make Dubai a global model in digital transformation.

DEWA’s stand No. H17-A10 at Sheikh Saeed Hall at Dubai World Trade Centre will highlight its key innovative digital services, programmes, and initiatives, as well as the projects and solutions of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA. DEWA’s participation this year aligns with the themes of GITEX, including AI technologies, smart cities, Metaverse, Web3.0, cyber security, and 6G communications network. This enriches the experience of all stakeholders and enhance their happiness and quality of life.

“In line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, DEWA is keen to consolidate Dubai’s position as the leading digital city in the world. As part of Digital DEWA, we are disrupting the entire business of public utilities and contributing to building a new digital future for Dubai. We utilise the latest technologies and solutions to provide an ideal experience to customers that allows them to access services through digital channels. This supports the UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025, Dubai’s Digital Strategy which aims to digitalise all aspects of life in Dubai, and the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

DEWA’s stand is highlighting Rammas, its virtual AI assistant powered by ChatGPT; AI-Driven Robotic Solutions; DEWAVerse platform; AI Face and Emotions for Customer Happiness; Identity Intelligence Centre; and Cyber Security Innovation Lab.

The stand will also showcase: Voice of Customer (VoC) dashboard, Intelligent cameras for distribution overhead lines (OHL), Metaverse VR Joiner Training, Interactive Simulator for Distributed Solar Generators, AI applications in the power grid, My Sustainable Living programme, Data Analytics Portfolio, among others. The stand also showcases DEWA’s smart app and Smart Office powered by Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA.

The stand will also host several Digital DEWA projects. Moro Hub is showcasing the Smart Cities & IoT Hub, Moro Cloud and Green Data Centre, Moro Cyber Security, Waee awareness platform, and Integrated Physical Security Platform. InfraX will present the remote terminal unit (RTU) via 5G network and the Command and Control Centre, while Digital X will showcase Digital Assets & Solutions.

Visitors of DEWA’s stand will have a chance to win instant prizes by participating in its interactive activities. Through the annual GITEX competition, customers can enter the annual GITEX raffle, provided they have used DEWA’s website or smart app at least once from 1 July to 30 September 2023 for the following services: bill payment, EV Green Charger, transfer of electricity/water (Move-To), Smart Response, using Rammas powered by ChatGPT, activating Away Mode feature, or the Self-Assessment tool.

