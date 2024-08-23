Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is set to participate in the 44th GITEX Global, the world's largest technology and startups event, scheduled from 14 to 18 October 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. At stand No. A10 in hall H17, DEWA will showcase its innovative and advanced digital initiatives, services, and programmes, which accelerate its digital transformation and consolidate its global leadership. DEWA’s stand will also feature the projects and solutions of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, which has positioned DEWA as the top digital utility worldwide. Additionally, the stand will highlight projects from DEWA’s subsidiaries that are based on artificial intelligence (AI). These include Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions), Digital X, and InfraX.

“Thanks to the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, GITEX Global has become a global platform that brings together hundreds of thousands of participants, CEOs, and technology pioneers from inside and outside the UAE. It presents the latest technological products and solutions, strengthening Dubai’s position as a pivotal hub for the future technology industry, and advancing technological progress worldwide. Every year, we participate in this global event to highlight our advanced digital infrastructure and innovative, safe services that rely on the latest AI technologies to enhance the quality of life and happiness of stakeholders and advance sustainability and net zero. During the exhibition, we also focus on our continuous efforts to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global hub for shaping and designing the future and applying the best digital business models, making Dubai among the top 10 digital economies in the world according to the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33),” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“Through Digital DEWA, we aim to disrupt the entire business of public utilities and contribute to building a new digital future for Dubai. Digital DEWA is based on four pillars: launching advanced solar power technologies; deploying a renewable energy grid with innovative energy storage technologies; expanding integrated AI solutions; and providing digital services that serve smart, sustainable cities while ensuring their security and continuity in the cyber digital space,” added Al Tayer.

At DEWA’s stand, visitors can participate in interactive activities and win instant prizes. Customers who have used DEWA’s digital services via its website or smart app at least once between 1 August 2024 and 30 September 2024 will be eligible for the annual GITEX competition and raffle, where they can win valuable prizes. DEWA’s customers who share DEWA’s social media posts during GITEX can also join a special raffle and win more prizes.

