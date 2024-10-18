Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed HE Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence, at DEWA’s stand at GITEX 2024. Al Tayer also welcomed several VIPs, international delegations and officials from major local and international organisations.

DEWA has concluded its distinguished participation at GITEX Global 2024. DEWA’s stand at the exhibition welcomed a large number of delegations, officials, and representatives of major local and international organisations, amid widespread praise for DEWA’s innovative digital initiatives, advanced technologies and solutions that support Dubai’s new digital future. DEWA’s projects were categorised under key areas, including artificial intelligence (AI), cyber security, the metaverse, Big Data, the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, cloud services, smart cities, digital platforms and connectivity.

The stand showcased a number of projects and initiatives including the Smart App on Apple Vision Pro, Generative AI for the mobile workforce, the Cybersecurity Architecture Framework Project, the quadruped robot for mapping, the Substation Feeder Simulator, the Actual Load Profiles Estimator, Cable Lifecycle Ageing Management, the Smart Power Plant, AI-powered Anomaly Detection in underground cables and DEWA’s Space D programme, as well as other innovative projects and initiatives.

The stand also showcased projects and solutions from the subsidiaries of Digital DEWA, DEWA’s digital arm, that incorporate AI technologies. These subsidiaries include Data Hub Integrated Solutions (Moro), Infra X and Digital X. Moro Hub presented Location of Things solutions, advanced technologies, GIS solutions, green data centres and cloud services, cyber security services, the Smart Cities and IoT Hub, the Integrated Physical Security Platform, and digital assets and solutions. Meanwhile, Infra X offers wide-area network (WAN) and managed connectivity solutions while Digital X highlights digital assets and solutions.

DEWA organised many interactive activities and raffle draws at its stand. Visitors had the chance to win valuable prizes throughout the exhibition days.