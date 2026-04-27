Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD) has successfully concluded the first activation of the ‘Where Life Pulses’ initiative, which ran from 10 to 12 April 2026 at Al Aamerah Park in the Al Aamerah district of Al Ain.

The event attracted more than 22,000 visitors, underscoring the success of the initiative, which aimed to enhance social interaction and strengthen community bonds through a diverse range of community-focused activities.

The activation in Al Aamerah witnessed strong participation from residents and visitors alike, offering a variety of interactive activities designed for all age groups, with a particular focus on children and youth. This approach helped foster an inclusive environment that strengthened cooperation and reinforced a shared sense of belonging.

A total of 35 children, teenagers, and young entrepreneurs from Al Aamerah and surrounding areas took part in the event, managing their own projects with the support of their families. The initiative provided a practical, community-based experience that builds self-confidence and empowers young people to play an active role in shaping the future.

The event also featured a wide range of recreational activities and entertainment programmes, including eight educational workshops, designated community engagement spaces with five interactive games, and six food and beverage trucks.

His Excellency Mohammed Hilal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Social Empowerment Sector at the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, said: “‘Where Life Pulses’ initiative reflects an innovative approach to strengthening social cohesion and empowering youth within residential neighbourhoods. It highlights the essential role of families and community members in creating meaningful impact, supporting their children’s development, and reinforcing shared values that strengthen social bonds.”

For her part, Fatema Abdulrahman Al Hosani, Director of the Social Cohesion Sector at DCD, said: “This initiative has been carefully designed to give children and youth hands-on experience in entrepreneurship and community participation, while reinforcing the family’s role as an active partner. At DCD, we are committed to providing young people with dedicated spaces to discover their abilities and contribute positively to their families and the wider community.”

Al Hosani also noted that the initiative supports DCD’s broader vision of activating public spaces as vibrant community hubs that nurture creativity, strengthen belonging, and enhance quality of life.

“Where Life Pulses” is implemented in collaboration with several strategic partners, including the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), which provided public venues and supported community outreach; the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), which facilitated student participation through schools and parents; and the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, which provided volunteers and funding through corporate social responsibility programmes.