Abu Dhabi. In line with its ongoing commitment to supporting Emirati families and strengthening community cohesion, the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD) has announced the organization of an event in Al Dhafra featuring a dedicated women’s discussion session on the Medeem initiative. The session will be held at Madinat Zayed Majlis - Al Dhafra on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, at 11:00 a.m., with the participation of a distinguished group of women, Medeem beneficiaries, and partner entities from the region.

Organized in collaboration with the Office of the Ruler's Representative Court - Al Dhafra Region and Majalis Abu Dhabi, the session comes as part of DCD’s efforts to raise awareness of marriage as a key step in the journey of family formation, encourage the adoption of wedding models that blend authenticity with modernity, and promote financial literacy and its positive impact on family life.

The session will host Her Excellency Dr. Mona Majed Al-Mansoori, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority and Director of the Medeem Initiative, who will lead an engaging discussion on the initiative’s role in empowering Emirati families, enhancing their quality of life, and reinforcing national values rooted in social solidarity and responsibility. The event will also feature the recognition of a group of women who have embodied the vision of Medeem by reviving traditional Emirati weddings that reflect pride in national identity and cultural heritage.

Commenting on the occasion, Her Excellency Dr. Mona Majed Al-Mansoori said:

“The Medeem Initiative reflects the vision of our wise leadership in empowering Emirati families and strengthening their stability through authentic social practices that harmonize with the spirit of the modern era by reviving our national wedding traditions. This discussion session aims to create an interactive space for women to exchange experiences and explore the values that underpin cohesive Emirati families, values that contribute to building a more connected and balanced society.”

She added:

“We invite all women in the Al Dhafra region to join this special gathering, which celebrates Emirati identity and heritage while providing an opportunity to share experiences, honor our cultural roots, and strengthen intergenerational connections in an atmosphere filled with pride and generosity.”

The Medeem Initiative seeks to strengthen family cohesion, empower Emirati households, and enhance community bonds by providing individuals with the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to manage their family lives effectively. The initiative also encourages dialogue and experience-sharing between families, facilitates participation in community activities, and connects them with relevant public and private entities to access available services and overcome challenges.

The Medeem initiative comprises two main components. The first is the Pre-Marital Preparation Program, delivered by specialists in marital and family relations at the Medeem Family Readiness Center. It aims to equip young men and women with the knowledge and skills necessary to build a stable and balanced married life.

The second component is the Medeem Wedding Model for Women, which encourages the organization of simple Emirati weddings that reflect authenticity and reduce financial burdens, in alignment with the national values of moderation and generosity.

Additionally, Medeem provides a range of benefits and incentives for newlyweds aimed at easing financial challenges, supporting family stability, and fostering collaboration between families and institutions to facilitate access to community services and resources.

The initiative primarily targets young women preparing for marriage, as well as married couples and parents, and invites all members of these groups to take part in the Al Dhafra session to benefit from the programs and services designed to support their stability and wellbeing.