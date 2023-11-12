Abu Dhabi: Day three of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2023 has come to a close after another fun-filled and action-packed day with world-leading exhibitors, brands and attractions drawing thousands of visitors to the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and Marina Hall.

Held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism, the Boat Show has seen attendees once more filling the Waterfront and Marina to view some of the most exclusive yachts and boats in the world. With interactive experiences of nautical and boating life offered, visitors were able to explore the many varieties of vessels moored on the waterside.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC Group, said: “Day Three of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2023 has showcased yet another outstanding range of exhibitions, attractions and events. Throughout this event, we have led the way in bringing together the most luxurious services offered by the marine industry together with the innovative solutions that will secure the industry’s future. We look forward to welcoming even more visitors to join us on the Boat Show’s final day to see presentations of maritime activities and efforts to preserve the marine environment.”

The day witnessed two landmark signings of agreements between Abu Dhabi Maritime and Alkous Marine and Gulf Craft respectively.

On the Capital stage, an in-depth and fascinating discussion led by Gabbi Richardson with Ankor Software, Aerofoils, Voltaic and Borrow a Boat on ‘Exploring Emerging Boating Destinations’. Covering electric boat manufacturing, innovative electric foils, sustainable battery technology and new boat chartering services, the session illustrated the sustainable and environmentally-friendly solutions that will increasingly drive the future of the boating industry.

Also on the Capital Stage, SailGP shared essential insights on the global championship that features the most exciting global water race. With national teams taking part in races at venues around the world, spectators can witness in high-octane action with leading athletes pushing hydrofoiling F50 catamarans to their limits with speeds up to 100 km/h. As one of the most sustainable and purpose-driven international sports platforms, SailGP will return to Abu Dhabi on January for another spectacular event on the waters of Mina Zayed.

Events at the Capital Stage culminated with a keynote speech from Aya Sadder, a leading influencer with extensive experience including Intelak, the first Travel & Tourism Incubator in the Middle East and North Africa region sponsored by major entities including Emirates Group, Microsoft, Accenture and Dubai Tourism. With her global recognition including the Ecosystem Influencer Award 2017, Aya guided attendees through Abu Dhabi’s drive to deliver the highest global standards for services, systems and experiences innovation in the travel and tourism industries.

On the Marina Walk, the Call to Ocean parade again drew attention to the importance of the world’s oceans as critical ecosystems supporting all life on earth.

Day three visitors to the Boat Show were kept entertained by a rich range of activities and entertainment. Accompanying music was provided by Felula, a two-piece Arab pop band from Beirut, Lebanon that portrays the struggles and hopes of Lebanese youth through the incorporation of diverse contemporary pop styles.

With an imaginative and inspiring mix of innovation, exhibitions and entertainment held over four days, ADIBS 2023 has strengthened its position as an essential global marine industry event and is scheduled to come to a close on Sunday, 12 November.