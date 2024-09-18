Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Daikin Middle East and Africa (MEA), a leading manufacturer of Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration (HVAC-R) solutions, is set to participate in Gulfood Green 2024. This global exhibition and summit for food systems, agritech, and farm-to-fork solutions, will feature Daikin’s comprehensive range of HVAC-R solutions. To address the increasing sustainability demands in the entire food ecosystem, Daikin will showcase its newest innovations that cover every phase of the food supply chain, from production and storage to retail, including region’s growing indoor farming segment.

At the forefront of Daikin’s offerings is the company’s ‘Farm to Fork’ approach, which focuses on ensuring that food remains fresh at every step of its journey, while using the most energy efficient solutions. At Gulfood Green 2024, Daikin will demonstrate how its advanced solutions are tailored to meet the region’s unique climate challenges, delivering superior performance while reducing CO2 emissions. This includes Daikin MEA solutions with precise temperature control for indoor farming, a growing trend in the Middle East owing the region’s extreme temperatures and limited arable land.

“Daikin’s HVAC-R solutions offer precise climate control and energy-efficiency with advanced inverter technology, low GWP refrigerants, and IoT systems, ensuring optimal freshness and minimal environmental impact. Events like Gulfood Green provide an excellent opportunity for industry professionals to connect, exchange innovations, and explore emerging trends. We are excited to showcase our sustainable solutions that enhance food growing, manufacturing and supply chain longevity and support a greener future. At Daikin, we are committed to sustainability and excellence in all our energy-efficient technologies,” said Samer Alawiah, Managing Director for Daikin UAE.

Witness Daikin’s Managing Director, Samer Alawiah, in the panel discussion “Supply Chain Transformation: Building Integrity, Transparency, Traceability, and Sustainability” at 4:20 PM on September 24, the first day of the show. The panel will explore key trends supporting the reduction of carbon emissions, supply chain traceability and sustainability and will present innovative solutions to address these challenges.

Daikin’s stand at Gulfood Green 2024 will be located at Z2-74, Za’abeel Hall 2, Dubai World Trade Center from the 24th of September to the 26th of September 2024.

About Daikin

Daikin Industries (DIL) is a worldwide leader in heat pump, air conditioning, and air filtration technology with more than 98,000 employees. Founded in Osaka in 1924, it is the only manufacturer in the world that develops and manufactures heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration equipment, as well as compressors and refrigerants in-house. Daikin was named one of the world’s top 100 most innovative companies by Clarivate (UK) and LexisNexis (USA), recognized for its leadership in technology research and intellectual property patents. For its fiscal year 2023 Daikin reported a record sales result of 4395.3 billion yen (28 billion euro) (1 April 2023 – 31 March 2024).

Daikin Middle East & Africa promotes and provides aftermarket support for a full range of air conditioning equipment and systems in all GCC, Middle East, and Africa regions.

More information can be found at www.daikinmea.com

