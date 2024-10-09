Dubai, UAE: CyberKnight, a leading cybersecurity value-added distributor (VAD) in the META region, is set to participate at GITEX Global 2024, the region's largest technology exhibition, held from October 14-18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This year, CyberKnight will spotlight its cutting-edge approach to cybersecurity under the theme: "Elevating Cyber Resilience with Zero Trust Security 2.0". CyberKnight will be participating with nine of its leading international portfolio vendors.

The technologies that will be represented by CyberKnight at the event are:

CrowdStrike - EDR, Cloud Security & Threat Intel

Elastic – SIEM, Big Data, Log Management

Checkmarx – Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), SDP

Xage - Zero Trust Access & Protection across IT, OT, and Cloud

Cribl – Unified Data Ingestion Platform

Appgate – Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), SDP

Fasoo - Discovery, Classi­fication, DRM, Watermarking

RedSeal – Cyber Risk Modeling

Shinobi – Ai-Powered Cloud Exposure Management

“Our focus at GITEX 2024 is to equip organizations with the knowledge and innovative technologies to build cyber resilience and defend against an ever-changing threat landscape. Zero Trust Security 2.0 isn’t just a concept—it’s an essential framework to ensure businesses are prepared for the future of digital security. Zero Trust Security 2.0 provides a comprehensive, dynamic, and scalable approach to combat today’s complex cyber risks. CyberKnight’s presence at GITEX 2024 underscores its dedication to enhancing cybersecurity capacity building across the region, helping businesses secure their digital transformation journeys while staying compliant with local regulations.”, commented Olesya Pavlova, CMO at CyberKnight.

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight is a cybersecurity advisor and value-added-distributor (VAD) covering the META with on-the-ground presence in all key regional markets. Our ZTX (Zero-Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions designed to protect the entire attack surface by leveraging AI, threat intelligence, and collective defence. CyberKnight helps security and risk teams at enterprise and government customers simplify breach detection, prevention, and incident response while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution business model enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration and return on investment, as well as reduced time to value.