At the event, experts from the UAE and around the world will discuss key global trends in improving emergency response and preparedness

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates:

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has announced the highlights and sessions of the Crisis and Emergency Community Forum to be held tomorrow, 15 February, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) to discuss key global trends in the field of emergency preparedness and management.

The Forum will serve as a platform for the exchange of experiences and opinions for developing comprehensive and proactive strategies for crisis, emergency and disaster management. These include investment in human capital, employing modern and advanced technologies, continuously developing infrastructure and the consolidation of local and international cooperation in order to enhance preparedness and foresight capabilities to forecast emerging and cross-border risks in a comprehensive national perspective to ensure mitigation.

H.E. Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of NCEMA, said: "The organisation of the Crisis and Emergency Management Forum is part of our efforts and initiatives to strengthen and unify national efforts in the emergency, crisis and disaster management field. The forum, which provides an appropriate platform for the various stakeholders in emergency, crisis and disaster management, reflects our efforts to create an integrated system that will enable us to anticipate potential risks, improve national response and enhance the preparedness of the various sectors in the country for effective emergency, crisis and disaster management."

His Excellency added: "In line with the directives of wise leadership on the importance of strategic planning and keeping pace with developments to provide the highest and best levels of safety and security, we are keen to exchange views experiences and knowledge with experts and specialists in all areas of emergency, crisis and disaster management. Therefore, the meetings and events of NCEMA and the inaugural Forum focus on discussing the latest technologies, best practices and experiences locally, regionally and globally, to create a robust ground for building the foundations of the next phase of safety and security for various sectors and members of society, we are keen to exchange views.”

His Excellency, the Chairman of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, called on interested parties and strategic partners to contribute effectively to this Forum as it constitutes a qualitative leap in consolidating cooperation and strengthening the solid foundations of the emergency, crisis and disaster management system through the use of modern and advanced technologies and the proactive capability development, which will improve the pace, appropriateness and effectiveness of risks response.

The sessions of the Crisis and Emergency Management Community Forum include a key session titled "Protecting the Future: Strategic Directions", which will address the global context of the scale and severity of disasters and the requirements for implementing proactive and preventive measures to reduce and adapt to disaster risks, reviewing new developments and phenomena that have begun to emerge as global risks.

The session will address the changing concept of prevention and the importance of the National Framework for Response and Preventive Action, which aims to organise and regulate prevention programmes and harmonise and integrate them at the national level. The session will discuss the role of the emergency, crisis and disaster management community in the planning and implementation of prevention programmes that contribute to the reduction and mitigation of national risks.

The session on building sustainable strategies for the future will address emerging cybersecurity risks forecasting and mitigation, managing national supply chains, integrating emergency and technical crisis management systems with infrastructure, and using advanced technologies in emergency, crisis and disaster management to increase flexibility in dealing with emerging risks and predicting the future and ensuring continuity of vital services and products.

The forum will also review local and international experiences, such as the British experience in emergency, crisis and disaster management, and highlight the role of different sectors as a key partner in the national emergency, crisis and disaster system, by reviewing challenges and opportunities and studying experiences and lessons learned from previous experiences.

The Forum will dedicate a special session on the role of the private sector in strengthening emergency, crisis and disaster management, with the participation of leading companies such as Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), EDGE Group and Group 42. The session will address advanced technology in emergency management, the role of security innovation in crisis response, big data and information management, the importance of using artificial intelligence in crisis management, and sustainability strategies and their impact on reducing environmental damage during accidents and crises

Thematic workshops will include a discussion on the “Making Cities Resilient 2030” disaster risk reduction initiative launched by the United Nations, which enables cities to develop a continuous approach to risk resilience. The session will look at building resilience and adapting to risks, introduce the concept of safe cities and link the goals of the initiative to the Sustainable Development Goals and the UAE's climate neutrality initiatives.

Specialised workshops also include future risk outlooks, which look at mechanisms for early identification of indicators and trends for future risks, as well as the best ways to prepare, respond and recover. Participants in the hazardous materials workshop will discuss the importance of planning and preparing for the future to address the risks and threats posed by hazardous materials.

In addition, an interactive workshop on "Employing Strategic Narrative for Crisis Management" will discuss various topics, including the power of using narratives to improve the understanding and practical application of strategic narratives, especially in times of crisis. The psychological and social impact of storytelling in times of crisis will also be discussed. The workshop also addresses the importance of aligning narratives with long-term strategic objectives and techniques for formulating a successful and effective strategic narrative. In addition, studies and experiences on the topic of narratives in emergencies and crises will be highlighted and analysed for their effectiveness in crises and lessons will be drawn from global examples that provide a deep understanding of how theories are applied in their respective contexts.

At the end of the workshop there will be an interactive exercise on narrative creation. The importance of this workshop lies in the need to prepare for future changes in the field of crisis communication.

About National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA):

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority was established under the operational umbrella of the Supreme Council for National Security on 5/14/2007. The Authority is considered the primary national body responsible for coordinating and setting standards, rules and regulations related to emergency, crisis and disaster management and developing a unified national plan for responding to emergencies.

It oversees response capability building by proposing and coordinating programmes between the relevant authorities at the local and national levels. In addition, it plays a leading role in coordinating the tasks of the concerned authorities in the country when emergencies, crises or disasters occur. It participates in the development and coordination of the necessary emergency plans for critical facilities and infrastructures in the country, as well as in the follow-up of their implementation in cooperation and coordination with the concerned authorities in the country.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority also works to prepare the necessary scientific studies and research by establishing an information and resource centre for emergencies, crises and disasters, predicting their occurrence and dealing with them in coordination with the relevant authorities.

