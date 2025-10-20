New experiential zones including the International Lounge, Talent Hub, and Saudi Gamer Arena

Riyadh – Saudi Arabia: Athar – Saudi Festival of Creativity, the Kingdom’s largest gathering of the creative marketing industry, returns to Riyadh from 21-22 October at JAX District’s Diriyah Biennale Foundation for its third edition. This celebration of all things creative and cutting-edge promises to be the biggest and boldest to date.

This year’s festival ups the ante with more than 200 local, regional, and international speakers, including over 60 from Saudi Arabia, alongside more than 80 exhibitors and sponsors. Together, they will help deliver over 100 hours of content across nine distinct formats, from panels and keynotes to interactive sessions, masterclasses, and curated networking meetups.

New experiential zones include the International Lounge, Talent Hub, Networking Hub, Courtyard Stage, Community Stage, and Saudi Gamer Arena. These bring the festival to life beyond its main sessions, offering more opportunities for learning, discovery, and connection.

The two-day event concludes with the Athar Awards, an evening dedicated to Saudi excellence and impact. This year features a record 274 shortlisted finalists across more than 35 categories that honour the Kingdom’s most game-changing campaigns, individuals, brands, and agencies.

Athar Festival 2025 is presented by Motivate Media Group and TRACCS.

About Athar – Saudi Festival of Creativity

Athar – Saudi Festival of Creativity, presented by Motivate Media Group and TRACCS, is Saudi Arabia’s foremost creative marketing event. Aligning with Saudi Vision 2030, Athar sets the stage for leaders, decision-makers, and emerging talent to connect, share insights, and drive creative endeavours across the Kingdom's burgeoning sectors.