The 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) will commence next week on Monday, 11 November, in Baku, Azerbaijan. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) is closely working with the COP29 Presidency to accelerate the global energy transition and advance toward the 1.5°C climate goal.

At COP29, IRENA is partnering with the Global Renewables Alliance to co-host the Global Renewables Hub, a dedicated pavilion space for events, meetings, and networking.

Building on the momentum from COP28, where the world has set the ambitious global energy goal to triple renewable power capacity by 2030 under the UAE Consensus, this hub will drive the tripling renewable power capacity (3xRenewables) agenda to secure ambitious and actionable renewable targets in the countries’ third round of national climate plans or Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs 3.0) in 2025.

Find out more about IRENA @ COP29 and join us at our pavilion in Baku here. A sneak peek of what you can expect:

'Africa's Green Momentum: Harnessing Renewables for Industrialisation' will review 2024 progress and set the 2025 agenda. Leaders from African and partner countries will gather to outline commitments and future steps for the Accelerated Partnership for Renewables in Africa (APRA) with a focus on financing green industrialisation via climate finance and private investment ( Room MR20, Blue Zone ).

will review 2024 progress and set the 2025 agenda. Leaders from African and partner countries will gather to outline commitments and future steps for the Accelerated Partnership for Renewables in Africa (APRA) with a focus on financing green industrialisation via climate finance and private investment ( ). 'GOWA Energy Day Ministerial Event' will unite global leaders to accelerate offshore wind development by exploring market enablers, unlocking investment, and enhancing collaboration ( IRENA pavilion, Blue Zone ).

will unite global leaders to accelerate offshore wind development by exploring market enablers, unlocking investment, and enhancing collaboration ( ). 'Integrating UAE Consensus Energy Outcomes with NDCs 3.0' aims to discuss aligning the UAE Consensus of tripling renewables and doubling energy efficiency into countries’ National Determined Contributions (NDCs) updates before COP30 ( IRENA pavilion, Blue Zone ).

aims to discuss aligning the UAE Consensus of tripling renewables and doubling energy efficiency into countries’ National Determined Contributions (NDCs) updates before COP30 ( ). With finance as a key theme, mobilising public and private funds is critical to achieve the UAE Consensus and triple renewables in Central Asia. 'The COP29 Investment Forum for Central Asia' will bring stakeholders together to discuss investment opportunities to support a renewables-driven energy transition for both climate change mitigation and adaptation (Room SE2/Mugham, Blue Zone).

Stay tuned for the launch of IRENA’s World Energy Transitions Outlook 2024 on the first day of COP29 on 11 November 2024. IRENA’s 1.5°C Scenario will offer policymakers a framework for ambitious NDCs 3.0s, reflecting the global goals of tripling renewables and doubling energy efficiency by 2030 as well as recommendations to increase funding for a New Collective Quantified Goal for climate finance to ensure a just transition that leaves no one behind.

Earlier this year, IRENA was designated as the custodian agency for tracking progress on the tripling renewable power capacity by 2030 goal. The first progress report, Delivering on the UAE Consensus: Tracking progress toward tripling renewable energy capacity and doubling energy efficiency by 2030 report, was released in partnership with COP28, COP29, COP30 host Brazil and GRA at the Pre-COP in Baku.

The report shows that despite renewable energy growth in 2023, global efforts are only halfway to target. Annual investments must rise from USD 570 billion to USD 1.5 trillion by 2030. Addressing regional disparities, especially in the Global South, requires modernised infrastructure, supportive policies, skills, increased financing, and stronger international cooperation.

Through the #3xRenewables - for the planet and its people campaign, IRENA showcases the benefits of increased renewables deployment to the daily lives of regular people, as they breathe on cleaner air, pay lower energy costs and gain reliable energy access.

Finally, join IRENA’s communications campaign and amplify our campaign messages on #3xRenewables – for the planet and its people, underscoring how renewable energy supports not only decarbonisation but also sustainable development, empowerment, and social equity around the world.

ATTEND OUR EVENTS

Global Renewables Hub, 12 - 20 November 2024

In a space shared with the Global Renewables Alliance and REN21 at the Blue Zone, IRENA will bring together policymakers, industry experts and key stakeholders from around the world to work together and drive the renewable-based energy transition. The Global Renewables Hub invites COP29 participants to engage in a range of renewables and energy transition focused events on each thematic day.

TUESDAY - 12 NOVEMBER

10:30 – 12:00 AZT/GMT+4

Ministerial Dialogue: Scaling up investment for Tripling Renewables and Doubling Energy Efficiency (Blue Zone)

15:45 – 16:45 AZT/GMT+4

Africa's Green Momentum: Harnessing for Industrialization (Blue Zone)

16:30 – 17:45 AZT/GMT+4

Mediterranean Momentum: Accelerating Towards 1TW Renewable Energy by 2030

WEDNESDAY - 13 NOVEMBER

10:30 – 11:45 AZT/GMT+4

Youth, Children, Education and Skills

15:00 – 16:15 AZT/GMT+4

Enabling the renewable hydrogen economy & developing new supply chains – co-hosted by IRENA, COP29 Presidency and Hydrogen Council

THURSDAY - 14 NOVEMBER

10:30 – 11:45 AZT/GMT+4

Powering Resilience: Charting the course for the energy transition in the Mediterranean – co-hosted by the European Commission and IRENA

11:30 – 13:00 AZT/GMT+4

Tripling Renewable Power Globally by 2030: NDC 3.0 support to realise renewable energy targets (UNFCCC Pavilion)

13:30 – 14:45 AZT/GMT+4Financing the Energy Transition in Developing Countries: Where will the Money Come From

14:00 – 15:00 AZT/GMT+4

Green Hydrogen Enabling Net-Zero Road Transportation Development (Chinese Pavilion)

16:30 – 17:45 AZT/GMT+4

Strengthening Public-Private Partnerships for a green and resilient Transition in Small Island Developing States

16:30 – 17:30 AZT/GMT+4

National policies driving energy transition: a transparent discussion (Israeli Pavilion)

FRIDAY - 15 NOVEMBER

8:30 – 10:30 AZT/GMT+4

COP29 Energy Transition Investment Forum for Central Asia (Blue Zone)

9:00 – 10:00 AZT/GMT+4

Renewables based clean cooking: An opportunity for climate and development (UNIDO Pavilion)

10:30 – 11:45 AZT/GMT+4

Bilateral meeting PFS and HSBC

10:30 – 12:30 AZT/GMT+4

Ministerial Meeting on COP29 Energy Initiatives (Blue Zone)

12:00 – 13:15 AZT/GMT+4GOWA Ministerial Roundtable: Scaling Offshore Wind for the Global Energy Transition – co-hosted by GOWA, IRENA, GWEC and the Government of Denmark

10:30 – 12:30 AZT/GMT+4

Ministerial Meeting on COP29 Energy Initiatives (Blue Zone)

15:00 – 16:15 AZT/GMT+4

Integrating UAE Consensus Energy Outcomes with NDCs 3.0

12:45 – 13:45 AZT/GMT+4Leaving no one behind: Renewable Energy Solutions for Remote and Underserved Communities (Canada Pavilion)

15:45 – 16:30 AZT/GMT+4

Partnerships for Progress: Accelerating the CIS energy Transition (UAE Pavilion)

16:00 – 17:30 AZT/GMT+4

UNEZA (Green Zone)

SATURDAY - 16 NOVEMBER

10:30 – 11:45 AZT/GMT+4

Quality infrastructure as an enabler of sustainable green hydrogen value chains – co-hosted by PTB and IRENA

13:30 – 14:45 AZT/GMT+4

Towards a Skills Pledge for Tripling Renewables

10:00 – 11:00 AZT/GMT+4

Interactive session on IRENA's Project facilitation tools for Central Asia (Green Zone-SOCAR Green LLC Pavilion)

15:00 – 17:00 AZT/GMT+4

Enhancing Commitment to Deep, Rapid and Sustained Emission Reductions – Alliance for Industry Decarbonization (AFID) (Green Zone-Trade and Investment House Pavilion)

16:45 – 18:00 AZT/GMT+4

Deep-Dive session on Developing, Implementing and Financing Energy Transition Projects (Blue Zone)

MONDAY - 18 NOVEMBER

9:00 – 10:15 AZT/GMT+4

Advancing the EU-MENA Energy Cooperation-Outcomes from MEFED 2024

12:00 – 13:15 AZT/GMT+4

Legislators Dialogue

13:30 – 14:45 AZT/GMT+4

Community Energy: Widely Sharing Benefits

15:00 – 16:15 AZT/GMT+4

Efficient water management and Offshore Renewables-A Green Opportunity for Island Blue Economies

TUESDAY - 19 NOVEMBER

10:30 – 11:45 AZT/GMT+4

SDG 7: From Tracking to Implementation

13:30 – 14:45 AZT/GMT+4

Pathways to Mitigation: the Role of Offshore Renewables in Achieving Global Climate Goals – co-hosted by Ocean Conservancy and IRENA

15:00 – 16:15 AZT/GMT+4

Jobs4Re-Mobilizing global workforce for Wind Energy – co-hosted by GWO and IRENA

16:30 – 17:45 AZT/GMT+4

The Future of Work in a Just Energy Transition

WEDNESDAY - 20 NOVEMBER

9:00 – 10:15 AZT/GMT+4

Youth Children, Education and Skills

12:00 – 13:15 AZT/GMT+4

Advancing E-Mobility and Renewable Energy Integration in SIDS: Synergies for a sustainable Future – co-hosted by UNEP and IRENA

15:00 – 16:15 AZT/GMT+4

Policy Recommendations for Achieving 100% Renewable Energy by 2050

VISIT GLOBAL RENEWABLES HUB

Blue Zone | Zone E | C9 and C11

Together with the Global Renewables Alliance (GRA) and REN21 as a strategic partner, IRENA welcomes you in a shared space at the Blue Zone. See us there.