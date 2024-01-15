Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The eagerly anticipated iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 is just around the corner, marking the commencement of the foremost online trading expo in the MENA region! This landmark event will look to bridge the gap between brokers and traders, offering the ideal platform for collaboration. Taking place from January 16-18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, this years edition offers an enhanced content lineup across three key stages: the Speaker Hall, the Idea Hub, and the inaugural Traders Arena.

Each year has seen the iFX EXPO series grow in both scale and scope to include a larger and more diverse audience. With all eyes looking ahead to iFX EXPO Dubai 2024, prospective attendees can expect an even larger gathering of the most prominent brands, brokers, and experts from around the financial services industry. With a diverse range of talent and potential in attendance, it serves as an excellent way to kickstart the New Year.

What to Expect at iFX EXPO Dubai 2024

Open to all attendees, Traders Arena will cater specifically to a growing demographic at the iFX EXPO series, which looks to take a deep dive into the online trading space. This stage will also serve as an interactive hub aimed at shaping and strengthening new and existing relationships, while also facilitating networking between traders and brokers.

Whether you are just starting your trading journey or are a seasoned veteran, Traders Arena is your go-to destination. Join the leading experts as well as prop trading specialists who will deliver educational and informative content and investment strategies for all types of traders.

Additionally, Traders Arena is also introducing the Know-How Series for IBs, providing guidelines on how to successfully start one’s own brokerage. The freshly launched iFX EXPO Know-How Series will feature industry experts and pioneers capable of guiding individuals through key decision points.

Why You Need to Attend iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 This January

Attendance at iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 provides several benefits for all participants, including unique opportunities for one-on-one networking and engagement with industry leaders. These experiences are crucial for forming valuable and lasting connections with top-tier decision-makers, collaborators, and potential partners. Attendees can also connect directly with brokers and fellow traders from across the globe.

For the first time ever, attendees will also be able to take advantage of key insights from industry experts across three dynamic content stages. Catch up on the trending and most burning topics and join the conversation directly with the industry’s elite.

This includes several notable sessions and panels capturing the latest buzz surrounding the prop trading revolution, the rise of cybersecurity in the MENA region, and Dubai’s growth into a fintech hub. The event promises a wealth of insights with notable speakers from diverse backgrounds, including Ahmed Allam from H.H. The Ruler's Court of Dubai, Otakar Suffner, CEO of FTMO, Ayad Butt from Zodia Markets, and many more. Explore the event’s full agenda today.

Look for iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 to also provide a few surprises along the way as the MENA region is no stranger to innovation and potential. The event provides the perfect atmosphere to showcase the latest fintech and online trading solutions, where anything can happen on the expo floor.

With the industry’s top brands and names in attendance, including Exness, ATFX, and more, iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 is one event you cannot afford to miss. Discover all of the event’s sponsors and exhibitors and find out who to meet in Dubai.

Register Today and Skip the Lines

iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 is your ticket to meeting the year’s biggest gathering of brokers and traders in the MENA region. If you have not already done so, now is the time to register online and avoid waiting in long lines on-site.