Renowned speakers shared valuable expertise and wisdom with aspiring business executives at the convention.

CorporateConnections®, the esteemed global community of visionary entrepreneurs concluded its much-awaited annual Global Convention in 2023, which was the 4th edition. The event unfolded at the exquisite retreat in Riviera Maya, Mexico, set amidst the stunning beauty of the Caribbean coastline, leading to a unique experience for all participants.

From May 15th to May 18th, the convention witnessed an overwhelming footfall of +250 global business leaders, who came together to connect, learn, and empower themselves. The event was a melting pot of interactive workshops, peer-to-peer learning opportunities and cultural exploration that left the members and other guests feeling driven.

Along with these enriching experiences, the convention featured keynote speeches from industry stalwarts such as Verne Harnish, the founder and CEO of Scaling Up, and Ian Urbina, the director of The Outlaw Ocean Project. These renowned speakers shared their journey through work and life aspiring new-age business executives with invaluable knowledge.

Mr. Chirantan Joshi, National Director of CorporateConnections®, UAE, shared his thoughts on the event, saying, “It was a thrilling experience to be part of the 4th edition of the Global Convention 2023 in Mexico. With our conscious efforts every year, we are heading towards the path of building a robust entrepreneur community and we are rapidly growing as a global village of innovators. It was an empowering occasion where all creative minds across the world came together under one roof to create meaningful change in their organizations and accelerate global economic growth.”

Talking about the success of the 4th Global Convention, Mr. Alejandro Obregon, National Director of CorporateConnections®, Mexico,“This yearly summit has once again proved to be a resounding success, surpassing our expectations in terms of footfall and overall experience. The event truly captured the essence of our community - connection, and celebration. We are thrilled to have achieved yet another milestone in bringing together like-minded entrepreneurs from around the world."

The three-day event was packed with exciting activities, including a grand opening, roundtable connections, local exposure, Xcaret Mexico Espectacular show, breakout sessions, and a Gala Dinner and awards ceremony.

CorporateConnections® is a global community of successful business executives who are active in high-performance teams that focus on advanced referral, marketing and networking strategies. Create and Accelerate Business Opportunities: Our structure results in our members sharing opportunities for business growth, strategic alliances, joint ventures and the co-creation of new enterprises. Our members are continuously collaborating to move the business forward. Make Smarter Decisions Faster: Our Members face important personal and professional decisions daily. The CorporateConnections® Forum provides a confidential environment in which Members leverage the shared experiences of their peers to gain clarity and make better decisions.

Transformational Experiences: Unparalleled access to the world allows our members to expand their horizons, knowledge and perspectives. Whether it be an intimate meeting with a fellow Member, a Forum retreat, or taking their families to our National and Global Conventions, Members are continuously discovering new ways of thinking, inspiring and leading more enriching lives.

