Dubai – Airports Council International (ACI) World today reiterates its support for cleaner energy sources at the Global Sustainable Aviation Forum, a critical side-event of COP28, organized by the Air Transport Action Group (ATAG) that reunites key speakers across the aviation sector.

ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said: “As the voice of the world’s airports, we are present and engaged at ATAG’s Global Sustainable Aviation Forum at COP28. Airports are identifying new opportunities and roles they can play in their communities and regions as sustainability leaders. This includes supporting the increased uptake of sustainable aviation fuels, lower carbon aviation fuels and preparing for other sources of fuel such as hydrogen. Airports are also working with partners to reduce their Scope 3 emissions supported by government policies. We look to governments to ensure that policies and regulatory frameworks are adapted to airports’ specific circumstances, to support the global electrical grid transition to net zero carbon, and to incentivize infrastructure development with appropriate financial mechanisms.”

Representing the airport industry, ACI had recently affirmed its endorsement of the aviation sector’s transition away from fossil fuels during the ICAO CAAF/3 conference—commending the event’s successful outcome of a 5% carbon intensity reduction by 2030.

ACI continues to advocate that no country is left behind; that States provide a supportive global framework to enable the implementation of the ICAO Long Term Aspirational Goal (LTAG) of net zero carbon emissions from 2050 and to provide the necessary assistance to developing countries. Such policy measures can de-risk the much-needed investment and ensure policy certainty, while enabling all States to participate both in the production and use of SAF on a non-discriminatory basis.

At the Global Sustainable Aviation Forum, ACI also led discussions on the critical role of clean hydrogen—a versatile energy source for alternative propulsion in aviation’s path of decarbonization. Research estimates that shifting to alternative propulsion will require a capital investment of between US$700 billion and US$1.7 trillion across the value chain by 2050. These estimates suggest that approximately 90% of this investment will be for off-airport infrastructure.

ACI World has been working with the World Economic Forum on the Airports of Tomorrow initiative looking at innovative opportunities for airports to become energy hubs, as well as on the International Industry Working Group Airport Compatibility of Alternative Aviation Fuels Task Force that is studying the regulatory framework needed for introduction of aircraft powered by new fuel types.

New Level 5 of the ACI Airport Carbon Accreditation program and new version of ACERT to manage airport greenhouse gas emissions

To support its member airports and the wider aviation sector, ACI today at COP28 launches the new Level 5 of the Airport Carbon Accreditation program, managed by ACI EUROPE. The Airport Carbon Accreditation program is the only institutionally-endorsed, global carbon management certification program for airports, and currently has over 555 airports actively reducing their emissions.

The new Level 5 is the program’s latest and most ambitious development yet. Level 5 certifies airports for reaching and maintaining a net zero carbon balance for emissions under their control (Scope 1 and 2), and extending mapping, influencing, and reporting requirements for all other emissions (Scope 3).

In addition, ACI releases Version 7 of the Airport Carbon and Emissions Reporting Tool (ACERT), a complimentary resources that has consistently helped airports worldwide to identify, quantify and manage their greenhouse gas emissions. The latest version is compatible with all Levels of the Airport Carbon Accreditation program and is available in English, French, and Spanish.

About ACI

Airports Council International (ACI), the trade association of the world’s airports, is a federated organization comprising ACI World, ACI Africa, ACI Asia-Pacific, ACI EUROPE, ACI Latin America and the Caribbean and ACI North America. In representing the best interests of airports during key phases of policy development, ACI makes a significant contribution toward ensuring a global air transport system that is safe, secure, efficient, and environmentally sustainable. As of January 2023, ACI serves 712 members, operating 1925 airports in 171 countries.

